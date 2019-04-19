Editor’s note: “Sawdust Stories” is a weekly column by local authors, who share their tales about people and places they love in the Chippewa Valley.
I didn’t grow up going to the Y. This may trace back to the fact that my Dad never exercised, unless it was driving to the gas station to buy a couple packs of Old Golds. I can remember him throwing me batting practice on one occasion, at the old Manz Elementary school baseball diamond, a cigarette clenched between his lips. When I redirected one of his pitches back at his face with a screaming line drive and he dropped to the ground, cigarette still smoldering — that was the end of us exercising together.
My mom was always busy shuttling me and my brother around to Little League, Boy Scouts, and church, and somehow, the Y wasn’t on our list of athletic destinations. But when my wife and I moved back to Eau Claire about five years ago, the Y became a godsend for us. The child care was fantastic, and both of our kids loved the swimming lessons. During the school year, I’m at the Y two to four nights a week. You would think all this time at the Y might translate to a shredded body rippling with muscles, but I suppose I spend most of my time shooting free throws while I listen to podcasts.
By any measure, the YMCA is an odd building. Two of the primary entrances off Graham Avenue are not quite vertical ascents, but there’s the feeling of storming a castle’s keep in an uphill fashion. Two flights of stairs just to find the lobby where one discovers, there is really no sense that the building is nestled against the Chippewa River — you can’t see the river at all from the lobby.
The Y might as well be located in the old Kmart building off Clairemont Avenue. What you get is a semi-obstructed view of the pool area, and largely-obstructed view of some basketball courts. The second floor lobby area feels like a rabbit warren of strange spaces and offices, and if you need to hustle your kids to a locker room, well, you’re immediately plunged down a steep staircase. Up to go down.
If you’ve ever escorted your children into the locker rooms, you know those spaces are cramped gauntlets of rusty lockers. Everyone straining not to brush body parts. The showers are narrow and guiding your child to the pool really demands a pair of Wellingtons or waders and possibly an umbrella. The pool area is sort of magical, but also tightly confined. No seating for swim tournaments. Barely enough room to circumnavigate the pool without falling in.
The thing about old labyrinthine buildings like our Y is that you can feel within the walls, all the accumulated years of love, happiness, and accomplishment. The building exudes a positivity; somehow, it seems to glow. In my day-to-day life as a writer, I don’t interact with other people much. But at the Y, I’m pressed into contact with Eau Claire at its most diverse: all ages, all incomes, all cultures, all abilities. One day, I’m riding a stationary bike next to a young man with Down syndrome. The next day, some old friends invite me into a pickup game of basketball where I’m stuck defending a young woman 20 years my junior who eludes me like a gazelle and, at the end of the game, when I’m perilously winded, congratulates me on my effort, as if I were her aged uncle… Kids and the elderly, men and women, all cultures represented…
Eau Claire is going through a renaissance. This is well documented. And some day (hopefully sooner rather than later), we’ll have a fancy, new Y building embracing the river with welcoming windows and shimmering vistas. I’m ecstatic about this. But I also wanted to praise the current Y building in all its faded glory. I believe buildings have souls, the collected memories of the humans that live, eat, learn and play within a set of walls. It is a good thing to reflect on buildings that have served their purpose, and there is no doubt that the Y’s building has done yeoman work. Within my own family, I know that my two children can swim because of the Y, and its instructors. I know that my children have had great summer activities to attend. And by the way — the Y does much of this for free or at discounted rates. It isn’t a matter of privilege. The Y accounts for everyone.
Let me repeat that last sentence — the Y accounts for everyone. As does that building on Graham Avenue.
