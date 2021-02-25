When the first-grade teacher encouraged us to help our daughter find a “consistent workspace conducive to virtual learning,” I’m pretty sure she didn’t mean a crate in a closet with a pudding cup at the ready. But indeed this was the scene I stumbled upon last week, when, after swinging the closet door wide, I spotted my 6-year-old merrily completing her schoolwork — pudding cup in hand — while a canopy of clothes dangled above her.
“What in the world is going on here?” I asked.
“A little privacy?” she said, preparing to slam the door in my face.
“Now hold on,” I said. “Are you doing ... schoolwork?”
“Of course!”
“In a crate in your closet?”
“Of course!”
I sighed. Any port in a storm, I suppose.
While she didn’t mind the set-up (likening it to Harry Potter’s beneath-the-stairs room on Privet Drive), I had to think we were capable of finding her a room with fewer hangers at least. But the truth was, our house was already bursting at the seams.
Pre-pandemic, our home had seemed plenty big, though as our world contracted, so, too, did the house. By May, we knew every nook and cranny by name. Knew all the best hiding spots, too. And since desperate times called for a desperate reallocation of space, by mid-summer the garage was retrofitted to become the kids’ clubhouse, the shed became a backyard office, and the trampoline became our gym. For our daughter, her closet-as-classroom seemed the next logical step.
I blamed the baby (or more accurately, her entourage of oversized-stuffed animals) for our sardined-styled living situation. But because blaming a 1-year-old wasn’t going to score me too many points in my household (or in society at large), I turned my attention to the real culprit: all of us.
When we bought the house nearly a decade ago, our family consisted of 40% fewer people. I’m no math whiz, but when one calculates our home’s square footage, then multiplies the product by the number of hours we spend bickering over who’s next in line for the bathroom, the answer becomes obvious: we need to begin looking for a bigger house.
Which is just what we did, one cold Thursday evening in January.
“We’re just looking,” I reminded my wife and children as we drove our minivan to the property.
Everyone but me had a good chuckle; they’d heard those word before, most recently on the day we adopted our dog.
But I meant it this time. Sure, our living situation was a little tight, but anything seemed better than uprooting our lives in the midst of a pandemic. Didn’t we have enough to worry about without the added pressure of making the biggest financial decision of our lives?
Upon arriving at our prospective future home, I was struck with the unfortunate realization that we’d entered our dream home. Within minutes, the children had picked their bedrooms, my wife had claimed her spot by the fire, and I’d cloistered myself in the spacious backyard writer’s shack (which, admittedly, put my shed office to shame).
I was gobsmacked by my whiplash; how quickly I’d gone from “We’re just looking” to “Where’s my checkbook?”
This is it, I thought, as I imagined our dog loping freely about the fenced-in yard. This is our new home.
We made our asking price offer the following day, though that hardly means anything in a market as hot as Eau Claire. Because we couldn’t afford to go higher, I added a heartfelt letter of introduction, instead.
“To the Owners Of Our Hopefully Future Home,” it began.
From there, I went on to describe just how much their home had meant to us, as well as how much we’d loved and cared for our current home. I shared the story of my first column for the Leader-Telegram, in which, after discovering some glow-in-the-dark stars in our home’s crawlspace, I’d tracked down all the house’s previous owners to discover who’d stuck them there — a heartwarming walk down memory lane for us all. Next, I offered the rather saccharine observation that a house is the book that collects the chapters of our lives, adding, “If you’ll have us, we’d love to be the next chapter in the story of your home.”
I wasn’t so naïve as to think that my letter might dramatically move the needle. But I hoped that if all things were equal — or even close to equal — fortunes might tilt our way.
The night before the owners were to make their decision, I couldn’t catch a wink of sleep. The thought of leaving this house — where we’d celebrated so many birthdays and holidays, and pushed through the hard times, too — was too much to bear. I thought back to all the home’s former owners, those glow-in-the-dark stars, and wondered what legacy my own family might leave behind.
It wasn’t just worry that kept me awake, but something else, too. For the first night in a decade, our outdoor motion sensor light began to malfunction in an all but unbelievable way.
Three short flickers, followed by three longer blinks, followed by three short flickers again.
No! Impossible! I thought, rubbing my eyes. Did our house just send me an S.O.S.?
It happened again, though this time, the lengths of the blinks began to blur just enough to make me question if it had happened at all.
What was our house trying to tell me? That we were about to make the biggest mistake of our lives? Or that we needed a new lightbulb?
The following afternoon, when our realtor relayed that our offer had not been accepted, we were heartbroken to varying degrees. My wife, who’d dedicated the most time to dreaming our futures there, took it the hardest. Our children, meanwhile, drowned their sorrows on the trampoline/gym. As for me, I felt both sadness and relief.
Sure, we’d been locked out of one future, but we still held the keys to the other.
And that other future — the one we already knew well — felt an awful lot like home.