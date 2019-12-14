A familiar, dispiriting thought crossed the minds of many people of color at UW-Eau Claire last month when racist messages and photos came to light on campus: Here we go again.
A group Snapchat conversation made public Nov. 19 included racist comments toward the campus group Black Male Empowerment, references to the Ku Klux Klan and a picture of a burning cross. As a result, five student athletes on the Blugold football team were suspended, pending an investigation into the incident by the Dean of Students Office. The investigation is complete, but UW-Eau Claire is not releasing the identity of the players or the severity of sanctions, citing the federal Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.
The conversation was the second public racist incident this semester and is part of a broader campus issue, according to several students and professors of color. In the weeks since the Snapchat messages surfaced, some people of color at UW-Eau Claire have felt angry and scared but not surprised. Those initial feelings turned into conversations about how to take action and make their voices heard.
The most significant action occurred Nov. 25 in the form of a silent protest and rally with several hundred attendees. During the rally, BME members presented a list of demands to UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt to improve campus culture.
The university recently announced an independent program review into the athletic department — one of the BME demands — and created a 16-member Rapid Action Task Force for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. The task force will be composed of students, faculty and staff and meet over the next seven weeks to make recommendations for improving campus culture by Jan. 31. During a press conference Monday, Schmidt said the aggressive timeframe will result in the university beginning to implement the recommendations during spring semester.
In a Nov. 27 blog post, Schmidt acknowledged the pain caused by the racist messages and stated the university’s commitment to improve.
“The hateful words and images contained in those horrible racist posts have been deeply damaging — in a very personal way — to many of our students, faculty and staff,” Schmidt wrote. “This is especially true for our colleagues and students of color and other underrepresented groups.”
Despite the chancellor’s supportive remarks and recent university announcements, students and professors of color remain acutely aware that not everyone welcomes their presence on campus. Some said they feared for their physical safety in the immediate aftermath of the messages, and a few have spoken with minority students who are considering transferring or employees who are searching for new job prospects.
Students and professors of color said the past several weeks have been emotionally and mentally draining, and the university’s response could represent a turning point in how they view the campus, for better or for worse.
Daily challenge
Winnifred Bryant was home the night of Nov. 19 when a friend told her about the messages. After viewing them, Bryant felt anger and “a dreadful sense of deja vu.”
During the next few days, Bryant, an African American associate biology professor who has taught at the university since 2004, was still processing the incident but focused her work energy toward instruction, a difficult balance to strike.
“Being expected to maintain your level of professionalism and think about the things that you need to think about and do what you need to do for your students is hard when you’ve got these other things swirling around you,” Bryant said. “It’s hard navigating sometimes, but the love of teaching overcomes the rest of that stuff.”
Emotional fatigue was a common theme expressed by students and faculty. UW-Eau Claire junior Kayde Langer has consistently experienced bias as a student and said it takes a toll on one’s psyche.
“It’s a fighting battle on what you decide to call out and what you don’t,” Langer said. “If I called out every single racist incident that I experienced, I’d be exhausted.”
Langer, a Red Lake Ojibwe student, was the target of the first racist incident on campus that received public attention this semester. In September, a message telling Langer to “go back to the rez,” and included a racial slur, was written on her dorm room door. An investigation into the incident remains open, but there have not been any leads to help identify who wrote the message.
Langer said university administrators must do a better job creating a campus where racism is not tolerated.
“It’s a reality that at any time I could be harmed,” Langer said. “The fact that I have to worry about how ... my existence can offend someone so easily is very concerning.”
In an interview Friday with the Leader-Telegram, Schmidt said his most significant concern is the negative impact the recent incidents have caused students, faculty and staff of color. He said creating more awareness about ongoing challenges and encouraging people to report bias incidents can help officials understand how to address campus issues.
“Bring all these things to light so we can better respond to them,” Schmidt said.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire said the incident is not unique to Eau Claire, but it was extremely troubling and served as a microcosm of larger issues facing the country.
Schmidt agreed and said the university is actively working to change its campus culture.
“There’s certainly more that UW-Eau Claire can do,” Schmidt said. “There’s more that every university in the country can do … We’re not sweeping anything under the rug, we’re not trying to run from the story.”
Bryant said the issue cannot be brushed aside.
“There’s a tendency of people just getting tired of hearing about (it and asking), ‘Why are we still talking about this?’” Bryant said. “Consider it from the side of the person of color who has to live it every day. I can’t put it down. I can’t leave it alone. It’s me. I carry it with me every day.”
Salem Adkins understands the daily challenge of existing as a person of color. Adkins said she was standing outside her freshman dorm when someone shouted a racial slur at her from a window several floors above.
Adkins is now a senior and serves on the executive board of the Black Student Alliance, but she is reminded every day that some classmates view her differently. Adkins is often the sole student of color in class, an alienating feeling. (According to UW System data, minority students accounted for about 10% of the 10,905 students at UW-Eau Claire in 2018).
Adkins said some of the dismissive responses to the Snapchat messages shocked her and made her question how students perceive her.
UW-Eau Claire senior Eleni Seyoum has not faced anything as overt as racist slurs but said subtle comments and unpleasant looks have been commonplace during her years on campus.
“You become more aware of it over time,” said Seyoum, who is president of the African Student Association. “The way people perceive you, they have these stereotypes in mind of what a black woman should be like … They just treat you a certain way, not even realizing that they’re doing it.”
Kong Pheng Pha said the racist messages codified the idea that students of color “don’t know who they can trust among their peers.”
Pha, an assistant professor of critical Hmong studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, called it demoralizing to come to a class with low student attendance or participation, which has happened in recent weeks. The worst part involves the inability to fully assist students, which is his main objective.
Efforts toward progress
Two days after the messages circulated, about 160 people attended a closed student forum hosted by the Office of Multicultural Affairs called “Deconstructing Racism at UWEC.”
Seyoum was one of the attendees and said the event felt cathartic.
“We were talking about things that we had put aside for a long time,” Seyoum said.
UW-Eau Claire senior Sophia Flood Elyafi attended and said it was important to gain the sense that some students of color have had similarly challenging experiences.
“The school says they want you but they don’t really take care of you, and I think that really came out because of the incident, so then students of color felt even more like, ‘This school doesn’t care about my safety at all,’” said Flood Elyafi, who is vice president of the African Student Association and a member of the Equity in Student Matters Commission.
Schmidt said those experiences can be improved by university leaders listening carefully during individual and small group conversations with underrepresented groups to better understand specific issues.
Speaking out
The idea for a public demonstration came out of the student forum, and Flood Elyafi turned her initial anger into action by helping organize the silent protest.
Participants called the protest a powerful, uniting event.
“I felt the togetherness,” Seyoum said. “Even though we were silent, it felt like we were speaking very clearly.”
At the protest, BME President Lewis Balom read the list of proactive demands to Schmidt, which included the university hosting more conversations about the experiences of underrepresented groups and additional resources for equity, diversity and inclusion activities.
Schmidt spoke to the crowd after the list was delivered to his office. He called the racist incident “terrifying, shameful and disgusting” and called BME “one of our points of pride as a university.”
“You give me hope as a campus we can make good on our diversity statements we’ve had for decades,” Schmidt said to attendees.
Balom played on the football team for three years and said he often heard negative comments about BME.
“This is nothing new,” Balom said. “This is just the first time where we’ve had hardcore evidence.”
Balom said this type of incident wouldn’t happen on an equitable campus and hopes it can lead to improvements for future students of color.
“In an ideal world, generations to follow us would know that this act will not be tolerated,” Balom said.
Echoing one of the BME demands, Seyoum said every UW-Eau Claire student should go through equity, diversity and inclusion training.
“A lot of students genuinely do not know how to interact with people of color,” Seyoum said.
Adkins said one way to improve racial tension involves hiring more faculty and staff of color.
“A lot of students who go here haven’t been exposed to many people of color and what they do know is what they’ve seen on TV or on the news,” Adkins said. “I think it’s good to have people in authority who are people of color because it’s a different image than what they’ve seen.”
Bryant suggested the university host more conversations about the history and importance of race.
Emerson concurred and said improvement will require sustained effort.
“There wasn’t one situation that caused this incident, and there’s not going to be one thing that’s going to fix it,” Emerson said. “It’s a matter of having lots of conversations with many people over an extended period of time.”
Schmidt said the university plans to work with Chippewa Valley leaders going forward to make the broader community a more welcoming place.
Miscommunication
During a Nov. 26 faculty forum, professors and staff said communication between employees and administration regarding bias incidents must improve. Schmidt concurred, saying the university “dropped the ball” regarding timely communication. He also acknowledged that university officials have not moved quickly enough to implement preventative strategies and said an educational module for students that focuses on equity, diversity and inclusion will be ready by summer 2020.
Partially as a result of the faculty forum, the University Senate on Tuesday approved a resolution to notify relevant faculty and staff before news media of any bias incident and provide guidance on how to handle the incident.
History professor Selika Ducksworth Lawton helped write the resolutions. She has taught at UW-Eau Claire since 1993 and said these types of incidents have occurred to some degree nearly every year for more than two decades.
Safety concerns
In the immediate aftermath of the Snapchat messages, Ducksworth Lawton, who is African American, said she did not feel safe on campus.
Bryant said multiple instances recently have made her question her physical safety as well. In general, though, Bryant and Ducksworth Lawton feel welcome on campus, particularly by colleagues, which is why they plan to remain at the university and work to improve it.
“If given the choice again to come here and have my career here, I’d make the same choice,” Bryant said.
Pha, who is Hmong American and has taught at the college for three years, agreed and said positive changes are realistic.
“I don’t envision myself going anywhere,” Pha said.
However, Bryant and Ducksworth Lawton know a few minority faculty and staff members are exploring other employment options because they don’t feel the campus is the best place for them. Schmidt said he has heard similar comments and takes them seriously.
To retain students and employees, Bryant said university leaders must prove that concerted efforts toward progress are being made.
“If this thing had to smack us in the face the way that it did, let it be used for something good,” Bryant said. “We can come back and make this place better.”
“Give me proof”
The painful effects of the Snapchat messages were not limited to Eau Claire. Dylan Broome felt disgusted when he saw the Snapchat messages, especially in light of the September incident involving Langer. Broome is Native American and felt personally attacked after seeing the sign on Langer’s door. Broome, who will resume classes next semester at UW-Eau Claire Barron County, is worried that racist attitudes will become more prevalent on other campuses.
Students expressed skepticism that the university will do what it takes to make students of color feel more welcome. Adkins said nearly every black student she knows has thought about transferring at some point, something she considered as a freshman.
Seyoum has felt welcome on campus but knows other students have not been as fortunate. She attributed her positive experiences in large part to the Office of Multicultural Affairs and organizations like the African Student Association.
Flood Elyafi said she feels like an advertisement for campus diversity rather than a valued university member. Flood Elyafi remained at UW-Eau Claire because she wants to improve the campus for future students of color.
Langer, who is vice president of the Inter-Tribal Student Council, believes UW-Eau Claire leaders haven’t done enough to express their concern to students of color.
“They care about us enough to want us to be a number in their minority percentage because that’s all we really are,” Langer said. “We’re pawns for them to try to create this better campus climate, but as a result, we have to deal with this racial-based trauma, and they subject us to it instead of actually fixing the campus climate.”
Seyoum doesn’t know if university officials care enough about students of color and said her uncertainty is a problem.
“All eyes are on them, so I believe that there’s definitely going to be motivation to do right,” Seyoum said. “This will be their chance to give me proof I can trust them.”
Schmidt said the university will continue working to improve the campus culture for underrepresented groups.
“We have higher and higher expectations for ourselves, and we know we have a long way to go,” Schmidt said.
Seyoum believes the Snapchat messages received more attention because a campus group was targeted and a peaceful protest occurred in response, but she said any instance of racism is not acceptable.
Flood Elyafi agreed.
“Until now, a lot of people here have not been forced to think about this,” Flood Elyafi said. “We weren’t going to stop talking about it just because it upset people or they didn’t want to see it. I think that forced a lot of people to look at it and see what actually happens here, things that we don’t get to ignore.”
With the fall semester nearing its conclusion, Seyoum said university students, faculty and staff might be tempted to move on from the racist incident, but that is not good enough.
“I don’t think that the people who were at the protest will forget anytime soon,” Seyoum said. “I think it will be everybody else, and so that’s why we will need to persist and keep reminding people.”