More than eight years after an Eau Claire man admitted to being a sexually violent person under the state’s sexual predator law, he is about to be released — under supervision — back into Eau Claire County.
On Wednesday, Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless signed an order granting Jeffrey J. Bonnin supervised release from the state’s Sexually Violent Persons Program.
Since the state’s sexual predator law — which allows persons deemed sexually violent persons to be committed to a secure treatment center indefinitely after completing their criminal sentences — took effect 25 years ago, Bonnin is one of 10 sex offenders who have been committed who have identified Eau Claire County as their county of residence.
The 47-year-old Bonnin, expected to be released in the near future, is one of three men from Eau Claire County still being held at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Those numbers don’t surprise former longtime Eau Claire County District Attorney Rich White, who was involved in several commitment petitions while in office, including the county’s first.
On March 24, 1997, a petition alleging Thomas H. Bush was a sexually violent person was filed in Eau Claire County Court.
“Thomas Bush was the poster boy for sex offender petitions,” White said of Bush, who was convicted of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim in 1988. His conviction stemmed from an incident earlier that year where a worker reported seeing him undressed in the room of a Syverson Lutheran Home resident. Bush was sentenced as a repeat sex offender.
“These are not the run-of-the-mill individual who gets convicted of sexual assault,” White said. “They are people who have a demonstrated history of repeated violations.”
And those are the people the Legislature was targeting, said former state Sen. Dave Zien, a Republican from the Chippewa County town of Wheaton, who was in office when the state’s sexual predator law was enacted.
“Back then, we were strongly in favor of coming down hard on sexual predators to protect people from them,” Zien said of the law, which survived legal challenges.
Through the sexual predator law, sex offenders are transferred to Sand Ridge when the state Department of Justice or a county district attorney files a petition for commitment.
Commitment through this court process requires that the individual has a mental disorder that predisposes him to commit future acts of sexual violence. The person also must be more likely than not to sexually reoffend in his lifetime. To date, all people committed under the sexual predator law have been male, according to the state Department of Health Services. No female has ever had a petition filed for a commitment under the law.
Once admitted, patients are assessed for cognitive and functional levels and their level of mental disorder. Based on this assessment, they are placed in a treatment track designed to address individual treatment needs to lower their risk of reoffending.
Laurie Sazama Osberg, an attorney with the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, has handled a number of cases in Eau Claire and other counties involving men alleged to be sexual predators.
“When they initially did this, it was new territory for everyone,” she said.
Back then, “I thought it was a strange law, and it was troubling to me and some others that the law was basing confinement (through civil commitment) on something people might do, not what they’ve done,” she said.
Since the sexual predator law took effect in mid-1994, 17 petitions for commitment involving 15 men have been filed in Eau Claire County during 10 years — one each in 1997, 1999, 2002, 2003 and 2014; two each in 2000, 2006, 2007 and 2009; and four in 1998, according to a Leader-Telegram review of court records.
While 10 of those men were committed, four were detained and released prior to being committed, according to the state Department of Health Services. The remaining man was detained, but he currently is serving a longer prison sentence, and he will be transferred to Sand Ridge once he completes his sentence.
Excluding the man in prison, the average length of stay for the other 14 men from Eau Claire County has been about 10 years and two months, state officials said.
Petitions for commitment were sought twice for Michael Thorson and Bonnin.
Petitions against Thorson were filed in 2000 and 2003. The former was denied, but the latter was granted after a jury found Thorson was a sexually violent person, according to court records.
Thorson was sentenced to prison in 1985 for having sexual contact with a bartender in Barron County after he dragged her into a bathroom and beat her up, according to news accounts. In 1989, he was convicted of having sexual contact with 10- and 12-year-old girls in Eau Claire County. Two years later, he was convicted in Eau Claire County of trying to assault a woman after she entered a car in a parking lot.
Former longtime Eau Claire County Judge Benjamin Proctor signed an order in February 2009 discharging Thorson, who no longer met the criteria to be deemed a sexually violent person, court records indicate.
Petitions against Bonnin were filed in 2002 and 2007. White, then in the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, requested the former be dismissed because Bonnin was sentenced to two years in prison for a parole violation. More than three years after the latter was filed, former Eau Claire County Judge Paul Lenz signed a commitment order.
“Those were difficult cases,” recalled Proctor, who served as an Eau Claire County judge from 1988 to 2011 and presided over several sexual predator cases, particularly when it came time to release those deemed sexually violent persons back into the community. “There was a lot of negative feedback from people who didn’t want these people living near them.”
Patients committed to treatment at Sand Ridge, which has an average census of 330 men, have the opportunity to periodically petition their committing court for release. If the court determines the person has reached a point in his treatment in which he is no longer more likely than not to reoffend, the court will order him released to the community as a client of the Supervised Release Program, which offers monitoring, treatment and support to aid in the transition to community life, or order him to be directly released from Sand Ridge into the community with no supervision, treatment or support.
Since the sexual predator law took effect, 119 men were discharged directly from the inpatient facility, and 57 men were discharged following a transitional placement under supervised release in the community through a court order, according to Department of Health Services data last updated in September.
“Supervised release helps provide safe integration of these men back into the community,” said Robert Peterson, an attorney in the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office who is the practice leader for the six attorneys handling sexual predator cases statewide. “I think that is something that should be encouraged.”
In the Supervised Release Program’s history, only three member have been charged with new sexual offenses while living in the community on supervised release, according to state data updated in October.
Peterson, who represents Bonnin, has been handling these types of cases since 1998, and the biggest change he has seen over the years is the number of men on supervised release.
As of April 15, 60 men were living in a community on supervised release through a court order, according to state Department of Health Services statistics. In addition, another 27 were ordered to be placed in the community, but they were living at Sand Ridge waiting for an appropriate home.
Because of a change in state law, counties — instead of the state — now must identify a housing option within their borders for men like Bonnin. Eau Claire County is going through this for the first time, and a committee has had a difficult time finding a place for Bonnin to go.
Harless, last week, approved a temporary housing option for Bonnin, but she ordered the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services to continue to look for more permanent housing.
“Counties all have their unique population disbursement, making it more difficult to place people in some areas,” Peterson said. “Proponents of the change in law would argue counties are in the best position to determine the proper placement of these men.”