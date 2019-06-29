Financial incentives are possible for developers looking to build in Eau Claire’s Cannery District, according to a proposed plan to establish a tax increment financing district there.
Road work and creating a new park take up most of the estimated $13.6 million in city costs predicted for the Cannery District in the plan, but it also includes $4.8 million for cash grants to developers.
“We know based on conversations we’ve had with developers that right now it’s very difficult to do certain types of development in Eau Claire without some level of public involvement,” city finance director Jay Winzenz said.
Affordable housing — an issue that the Eau Claire City Council has been vocal about for about a year — is one kind of development facing cost crunches.
Federal programs that give tax credits to developers building affordable housing require rents to stay low, but rising building materials and labor costs have made those projects more difficult to do, said Eau Claire’s economic development manager Aaron White.
“Construction costs have really escalated quite a bit,” he said.
Any requests from devel opers for financial incentives to help secure new buildings in the Cannery District would face scrutiny by the city and an outside financial adviser, Winzenz said. Negotiations with the developer also would happen, all with the intent of minimizing any public assistance used for the project.
“We evaluate projects and if they can proceed without any grants, we won’t give any,” Winzenz said.
The city has previously provided developer grants for the first mixed-use buildings created near Phoenix Park in the North Barstow area and more recently to Haymarket Landing and Pablo Center at the Confluence in downtown Eau Claire.
“These have been the exception, not the rule,” Winzenz said. “Eau Claire has been very judicious in its use of cash grants.”
Winzenz stressed that figures contained in the proposed TIF District No. 13 plan are estimates at this point and approving this document does not bind the city into spending the money. The first group set to review the plan is the city’s Plan Commission, which will discuss and vote on the document at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting in the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. In following weeks, the City Council and a panel of representatives from the city, Eau Claire school district, Eau Claire County government and Chippewa Valley Technical College will also vote on the plan before it is submitted to the state Department of Revenue for final approval.
The plan shows $5 million for road work and $3.8 million for developing parkland, though the latter figure is likely to change.
The city’s Redevelopment Authority hired consulting firm Vandewalle & Associates to revise and refine Cannery District designs that were created in 2015. The consultants are expected to pare back park space so more land can be used for private development, which will pay taxes specifically toward the public improvements in the Cannery District.
The southern Wisconsin-based consultants visited the Cannery District on Thursday and met with several city officials. Hired by Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority in May, Vandewalle & Associates is expected to deliver a report with their recommendations on how to design the Cannery District in a couple months.
Their advice will take into account that taxes on new development will be used to pay for the public amenities slated for the district.
“That proper balance and that ability to generate property tax will be part of their calculation,” White said.
Based on private land in the original designs for the Cannery District, the city estimates the 41.5-acre area could become home to $61 million in new buildings next to a new park along the west bank of the Chippewa River.
Some of the area’s redevelopment has already begun with the Brewing Projekt opening its new brewery and taproom earlier this year at 1807 N. Oxford Ave. Madison-based W Capital Group has also submitted plans for apartment buildings with units priced for lower-income residents for land in the Cannery District between Kwik Trip and the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.