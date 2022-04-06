Several incumbents were reelected over challengers to school boards across Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn and other area counties in Tuesday’s election.
Contested school board races around the Chippewa Valley include:
Cadott school board: Incumbent Brad Sonnentag and newcomers Karen Winchell and Kevin Roshell have secured three open seats on the Cadott school board. According to the unofficial election results from Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, Sonnentag received 466 votes, Winchell received 406 and Roshell received 402. Defeated were incumbents Alan Sonnentag (367) and Donna Albarado (295).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser school board: Incumbents Mindy Hamilton and Korie Lentz were reelected in the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser school board race over challengers Austin Chamberlain and Heidi Wise on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from Chippewa, Dunn, Rusk and Barron counties. Hamilton and Lentz received 796 and 722 votes, respectively. Wise followed with 602 and Chamberlain trailed with 548.
Colfax school board: Todd Kragness and Andrew DeMoe, both incumbents, have been reelected to the Colfax school board, according to the unofficial election returns from Chippewa and Dunn counties. Kragness, who received 437 votes, and DeMoe, who received 397, defeated challengers Matt Flatland (344) and Tom Hendrickson (265).
Elmwood school board: Challengers Adam Garfield and Megan Wolf claimed the two open seats on the Elmwood school board on Tuesday with 202 and 198 votes, respectively. Incumbent Adam Carson and challenger Andrew Zierl were defeated. Carson collected 128 votes and Zierl reached 50.
Fall Creek school board: According to the unofficial election returns from Eau Claire County, incumbent Brock Wright has secured a reelection over challenger West Bennet. Wright received 641 votes, while Bennet received only 131.
Glenwood City school board: In the race for three open seats on the Glenwood City school board, incumbent Sally Standaert and challengers Chuckie DeSmith and Nicole Miller came out on top. In the lead was DeSmith with 519 votes, followed by Standaert with 483 and Miller with 463, according to the unofficial election returns from Dunn and St. Croix counties. In the bottom three spots are Cindy Drury (395), Amy Dopkins (368) and Nate Simmons (204).
Mondovi school board: Following Tuesday’s election, unofficial election counts for the Mondovi school district have resulted in a tie. Of the three candidates vying for two open seats, challenger Katie Schoonover led with 537 votes between Buffalo, Eau Claire, Pepin and Dunn counties. The incumbents, Barrett Brenner and Chris Rud, tied for the second chair with 436 votes each. According to the district, a Board of Canvass meeting will be held Thursday morning to take an official tally. If the counts remain the same, a hat draw will determine a winner.
In Eau Claire’s school board race, challenger Stephanie Farrar and incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson won the three open seats on Tuesday. Challengers Corey Cronrath, Melissa Winter and Nicole Everson were defeated.
Three newcomers, Rachel Henderson, Abraham Smith and Dominique Stewart, claimed three open seats on the Menomonie school board, defeating incumbent David Styer and challengers Scott Parker, Jennifer Sakry and Brittany Weiker.
Incumbents Sherry Jasper and David Czech were re-elected in Tuesday’s race for Chippewa Falls school board. Claiming the third and final seat was Dennis Fehr. Challengers Katie Bushman, Sarah Hanson and James Ledebuhr were defeated.
The Altoona school board had an uncontested race. Three candidates filled three open seats: incumbent Jeremy Zook and newcomers Rich Hager and Nicole Breed. Because Breed received the least votes, she will serve a one-year term, while Hager and Zook will serve three-year terms.