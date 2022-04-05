EAU CLAIRE — In the race for three open Eau Claire school board seats, challenger Stephanie Farrar and incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson appear to have come out on top.
Elections results from Dunn County were not in by the Leader-Telegram’s press time, so these figures will change.
According to the unofficial results from Tuesday’s election Nordin led the pack of six contenders with 8,825 votes, followed by Farrar with 8,477 and then Johnson with 8,473 votes total across Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties. (The Eau Claire school district crosses into small portions of Dunn and Chippewa counties.)
Challengers Nicole Everson (7,058), Melissa Winter (7,012) and Corey Cronrath (6,607) trailed in the vote.
Nordin, the current school board president and educator, was elected to the board in 2019, making this his second term. Johnson, a professor at UW-Eau Claire, was selected to fill a board vacancy in 2020, meaning he successfully completed a one-year term, then was reelected for another one-year term in 2021. This will be his first full term.
The seat now belonging to Farrar, another UW-Eau Claire professor, previously belonged to Aaron Harder, who resigned from the board in January.
If Dunn County’s results leave the top three unchanged and the counts are certified, Nordin, Johnson and Farrar will begin the new term on April 25.
Terri Piper Thompson, communications manager for the Eau Claire school district, said the final meeting for the current school board is April 18. The new board will hold its first meeting on May 2.