MENOMONIE — A long recognized national holiday has a new designation and purpose in Menomonie.
The second Monday in October will now be recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day in Menomonie, replacing Columbus Day after a unanimous vote Monday night by the Menomonie’s City Council.
The change comes after a recent outpouring of community support for the often overlooked Native American population in Dunn County and around the U.S. Advocates of the change also argue that some of Christopher Columbus’ actions don’t represent the interests of the modern U.S.
UW–Stout student Ariana Bourdon said the change will help move America forward and right a long overdue wrong.
“Indigenous Peoples Day gives us awareness of an often overlooked group of people,” Bourdon said. “By continuing to acknowledge Columbus Day as a national holiday, we are constantly sending a message that we’re OK with that type of behavior he is infamous for.”
Menomonie resident Victoria Sanchez said the change is not trying to erase America’s history or rewrite it; rather, it is correcting history and conforming to the intent of the founders of the city, which named Menomonie in honor of the tribe that originally settled on the land.
“With this, we have an opportunity to honor the Menomonie tribe as well as this land,” Sanchez said. “You not only honor the native nation, but also the people who founded this town, as they were honoring the people who were there before them. This is one action which will change the trajectory of our future.”
On Monday the council also approved an offer the city of Menomonie plans to make to acquire the Dunn County Government Center building and grounds at 800 Wilson Ave.
The city is planning to buy the building and grounds from the city for a total of $775,000, and the closing date is planned for Jan. 31. The action was approved with one no and an abstention.
Mayor Randy Knaack said the $775,000 price tag is a bargain and the council is right in moving the offer forward so the city can acquire the land and facilities as soon as possible.
“I think this is a good buy for the city,” Knaack said. “People I’ve talked to in the community are for it as well, so I believe it should move forward.”
The next Menomonie City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jul. 29.