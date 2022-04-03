EAU CLAIRE — Steep inflation deals a blow to everybody’s pocketbook these days when they buy groceries for their household.
Just imagine the impact if you were responsible for feeding thousands of people.
That’s the situation facing Feed My People Food Bank, the Eau Claire nonprofit that distributes the equivalent of 15,000 meals a day to alleviate hunger in 14 west-central Wisconsin counties.
The cost of Feed My People’s top 10 food items has gone up an average of 25% since 2021, said Nancy Renkes, executive director.
“In addition to the food price increases, we’re seeing higher freight costs to get it to us, so this is really a challenge for us,” Renkes said.
She offered a few examples of skyrocketing prices for popular items compared with last year: ground beef is up 26%, peanut butter 22% and macaroni and cheese 16%.
Even for a food bank that buys in bulk at wholesale prices, that kind of inflation adds up.
The current price Feed My People pays for peanut butter, for example, is $17.29 a case (24 16-ounce jars), which equals $2,178.54 for a pallet (126 cases). In August, the last time the food bank ordered a pallet of peanut butter, the price was $14.64 per case. That means the same 3,024 jars cost $1,844.64, or $333.90 less, just eight months ago.
Such dramatic inflation is straining the food bank’s ability to keep feeding the hungry and increasing its reliance on charitable donations to pay for all of that food. Feed My People distributed 6.6 million pounds of food to more than 270 food pantries and other partners in the region last year.
“We are doing our best to raise enough money to pay for the increases,” Renkes said, expressing gratitude that so far grants and the generosity of the community have enabled the organization to absorb the higher bills.
To make matters more challenging, Renkes said, “Our guests are feeling the same stress on their personal food budgets because of all the other prices going up. They need us more than ever because what was already a very limited food budget is being stretched even further now when they go to the grocery store.”
Allison O’Toole, CEO of Minnesota-based Second Harvest Heartland, which delivers three semi loads of food a week to Feed My People, agreed that rising prices are squeezing food banks and their customers.
“Inflation is putting pressure on families, seniors, college students and the food banks who see them through tough times,” O’Toole said. “With prices raising across the board and many pandemic-era benefits like school meal waivers and expanded Medicare eligibility expiring this spring, we expect the numbers of people in need of grocery help will only go up.”
On top of that, supply chain challenges mean Second Harvest is receiving fewer donations of staples such as meat and peanut butter, although the agency is still hustling to make sure they’re available to the families it serves in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, she said.
“We need the community to stick with us — pitching in time or money to help — until we find ourselves on more solid ground,” O’Toole said. “The persisting pandemic and economic recovery that’s coming too slowly for too many means today’s hunger is tougher to live with and tougher to fight.”
Renkes said the impact of inflation on family budgets, combined with the possibility that additional aid going to Wisconsin FoodShare members because of the pandemic could end in the coming months, has Feed My People officials preparing for a potential surge in demand.
The latest statistics from national food bank network Feeding America show that 9.1% of Wisconsin residents, or 530,500 people, were considered food insecure in 2019. The rate was 9.9%, or one of every 10 people, in Eau Claire County.