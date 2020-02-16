What’s up with the census? Will you need to provide information online or will someone show up at your door? What are the local, state and national implications of this count?
Rachael Manning, a Wisconsin partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Chicago Region Census Center, will help answer those questions and others during her Feb. 20 presentation, “Census 2020: Why Being Counted Counts,” for UW-Eau Claire — Barron County’s Thursdays at the U event.
The talk will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Manning works in Eau Claire, and Barron County is part of her assigned territory. She has plans underway, in coordination with officials from Barron County, for the formation of a Barron County Complete Count Committee.
Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch to enjoy as they listen to the speaker. The Riverside Cafe, located in the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Student Center, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the academic year.
The series is free and open to the public, thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Foundation.
For more information about Thursdays at the U, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.