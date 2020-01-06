As Eau Claire Memorial’s Wednesday afternoon basketball practice wraps up, Devin Butler walks over to his star teammate Caden Boser looking for some advice.
Through eight games this season, Butler is 3 for 10 from the free throw line and it’s beginning to frustrate him. He’s staying late after practice trying to fix his shot and nothing seems to be working. So he’s come to Boser for help.
Boser, a Missouri-Kansas City commit, is a career 79% free throw shooter and is 24 for 28 from the line this season. His form is beautiful. He stands with his feet spread slightly apart, he lifts the ball in his right hand and flicks his wrist for a bucket far more often than not.
Butler has tried the same technique over and over again. It’s not for a lack of effort that he can’t regularly make his free throws. He thinks it’s nerves that get to him when he stands alone on the line, forcing him to make a small error in his form.
The teammates chat for a moment, then Butler cracks a joke.
“You know what, I’m just going to shoot underhand,” Butler says with a laugh. “I’ve seen how that works.”
Boser returns a laugh and the boys continue into the locker room thinking nothing of what Butler has just said.
“I was just joking around,” Butler said, reflecting on his comment.
This is the problem with underhand free throw shooting. For some reason, shooting underhand is considered a joke. It’s the “granny style,” if you will. Wilt Chamberlain did it for one year – the best free throw shooting season of his career – then abandoned it because he didn’t want to look “like a sissy.”
The shot has gone almost completely extinct because of its reputation, which makes little sense considering its famous success in the late 1960s and early 1970s when Rick Barry rode it to an 89% free throw percentage, the highest mark ever when he retired and the seventh highest mark today. More recently, Louisville’s Chinanu Onuaku decided to switch over to the underhand technique after shooting 46.7% from the line in his freshman season with the Cardinals. Two years later he hit 73% from the line while playing for the Rio Grande Vipers in the NBA G-League.
Locally, McDonell’s girls basketball coach Don Cooper said his granddaughters who competed in the Elks National Hoop free throw shooting contest regularly beat him in the basketball game ‘HORSE’ with the underhand style.
“I was teasing her like, ‘why are you doing that,’ and she said she just wanted to see if she could do it,” Cooper said. “She made like 10 out of 10.”
The anecdotal evidence suggests there is something to the underhand style, and thanks to the poor free throw shooting skills of NBA big men like Shaquille O’Neal there have been dozens of research papers devoted to the topic.
In a perfect world, a free throw should be shot at the highest possible point to create the shortest distance between the release of the ball and the hoop. Unfortunately, while the overhand style is better in theory, the mechanics of the shot make it difficult to perfect.
“The one-handed nature of the shot makes it prone to greater error in the forward direction,” scientists Arjun Tan and Guthrie Miller wrote in their 1980 study of the free throw. “The arm is moved in a more complicated manner, where the hand is straightened while the ball is pushed along a straight line.”
In 2006, scientists Hiroki Okubo and Mont Hubbard supported Tan and Miller’s findings, suggesting the two-handed, underhand style is a more advantageous because “the ball can be more easily controlled to the desired release angle and speed.”
Yet no NBA players currently shoot free throws underhand and few, if any, high school students have ever tried the style in competition.
“I think there are stereotypes for one thing,” Osseo-Fairchild coach Tim Popple said. “It’s just demeaning to a kid or a player to think they have to shoot it underhand and they’re not good enough to shoot it overhand so they avoid doing it.”
Boser agreed with this notion. He said players don’t want to shoot underhand out of embarrassment and because “everyone would laugh.”
“When you do something off-balanced and it’s in front of people, people say ‘oh my God, why did he do that,’” Cooper said, “but if it’s the normal way and you miss, people say ‘oh you just missed a free throw.’”
Does that make any sense? What’s the difference between missing a free throw the traditional way and missing a free throw any other way?
The problem with shooting underhand is the perception. Hardly anyone shoots underhand specifically because hardly anyone shoots underhand, and if anything is going to change it’s going to take someone who doesn’t care about perception and just wants to see the ball go through the net.
Butler said he’s that kind of player and he would consider making the switch.
“If I keep this rate, it would be more than enough to convince me to change something up,” he said. “After practices I feel like I’ve gotten my routine down, but if I see a significant decrease as the season goes on, I can see myself changing.”
When big games are decided by the narrowest margins, the only thing that should matter is making sure the ball goes through the net. If shooting underhand increases your chances of making the shot, it’s probably a good idea to make the switch.
Remember, they can’t laugh at you if you make the shot.