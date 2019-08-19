MENOMONIE — After five months of preparation, Patrick Guilfoile moved into his new office at UW-Stout Monday.
Guilfoile was selected as interim chancellor at UW-Stout after Chancellor Bob Meyer announced this spring he would retire in August. Meyer’s last day was Friday after five years as chancellor and 32 years at UW-Stout.
The new interim chancellor’s first day featured meetings with cabinet members to lay out a foundation for the school year and new staff to ensure the culture at UW-Stout continues under the leadership change.
In his role as UW-Stout’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs since July 2015, Guilfoile has filled in for the chancellor in his absence in the short-term. That experience has put him in position to get a better understanding of what his new role will entail.
“I’ve also worked closely with Chancellor Meyer and been involved in many discussions and decision-making processes, so I’ve gained some insight from that as well,” Guilfoile said. “Being the provost, I’ve had a particular opportunity to work on the academic side of the university so I have that insight, but I’ve also had the opportunity to work with people across campus so I feel like I know quite a few folks.”
A key for Guilfoile during his time as interim chancellor is maintaining the vision built by Meyer. The two were working on a comprehensive fundraising campaign that is nearing its original goal, and continuing that campaign is near the top of Guilfoile’s priorities.
“One of my thoughts was trying to make sure to preserve the legacy that he’s developed,” Guilfoile said.
The search is under way for a permanent replacement for Meyer, with applications due Friday, Sept. 13.
With a December announcement for the new full-time chancellor scheduled, Guilfoile plans to continue working toward the administration’s goals.
“The orientation will be a little bit different, but I think a lot of the work will be the same,” Guilfoile said of his interim status. “What we start or continue — for example, a comprehensive campaign that will be something that will continue this year no matter whether I continue as interim chancellor or somebody else does.”
Meyer told UW-Stout faculty and students in March he fully endorsed Guilfoile and is “very pleased that Patrick will take over as chancellor when I step away.”
Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Glendali Rodriguez took over as UW-Stout interim provost on Monday.