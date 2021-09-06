EAU CLAIRE — An annual festival that draws thousands to downtown Eau Claire is returning Saturday, but with some changes to its lineup.
The International Fall Festival will occupy five blocks of South Barstow Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing cultures and cuisine found in the Chippewa Valley, as well as many Eau Claire businesses and organizations.
Event organizer Downtown Eau Claire Inc. is changing up some of the festivities with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, but also to get more cultures represented than there were in prior years.
“We wanted to put more of our money and resources into our acts and getting more vendors that are international,” said Sara Larsen, business and communications specialist for DECI.
That includes paying performing groups that would’ve been asked to appear for free in prior years and contacting vendors beyond the city’s limits to increase the celebration’s cultural diversity.
“We did our best to reach out to local businesses we knew with offerings, but also outside of Eau Claire, to make it more international,” Larsen said.
The variety of food vendors includes Greek, Jamaican, Mexican and Asian cuisine.
Non-food vendors representing a cultural group even got their registration fee waived this year as another way DECI tried to make the event more international.
The main stage area — a public parking lot next to The Lismore Hotel — will feature seven different acts throughout the festival. Those include Hmong singers, a martial arts demonstration, reggae music and a Latino band.
DECI boasts a roster of over 75 vendors and exhibitors that will be at Saturday’s festival.
They range from businesses to charitable causes to cultural groups to nonprofit organizations. And while some are based downtown — making it easy to set up a display right outside their storefronts — there are others that hail from elsewhere in the city and communities nearby.
Organizers are spreading the vendor booths and other attractions out more than they did in prior years as a way to allow social distancing while COVID-19 remains a concern.
“We have taken precautions to space things out more this year,” Larsen said.
Some mainstays from previous years will not be seen at this Saturday’s festival.
An afternoon parade will not be included, but one of its perennial highlights — UW-Eau Claire’s Blugold Marching Band — will still be performing at 3 p.m.
The decision to cancel the parade was made in late August, Larsen said. Concerns that a parade would cause people to crowd together during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of interest from units that participated in prior years led to that decision, she said.
Also gone this year are a petting zoo and large inflatables for children to play on. In addition to honing the festival’s international focus, Larsen said those two hands-on attractions raised concerns of risk for spreading COVID-19 among attendees.
But for families looking for children-centric activities, those can be found Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire’s Block Party.
That free event will also be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature entertainment, games and exhibits at the open lot located at 126 N. Barstow St. — the future site of the museum’s new building.
Children’s band Koo Koo Kanga Roo will play a free show from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Eau Claire police and firefighters will also be at the block party so children can get a close look at a squad car and firetruck. The museum’s selection of jumbo-size games including checkers and Connect 4 will be out for people to play with. Other games, hands-on activities, art demonstrations, science experiments, family service organization booths and local food vendors will also be part of the block party.
Usually an August event, the museum’s block party had been delayed due to the organization being busy establishing its temporary location after leaving its old building earlier this year.
When it came to picking a later date and seeing the approaching downtown festival, the museum thought they would be a good pairing.
“We thought why not have it in conjunction with the fall festival in downtown Eau Claire and have the bigger crowd for ours as well,” said Mandy Runge, the museum’s chief operating officer.
One addition to the festival this year is a free shuttle bus service to bring people between downtown and a remote parking lot.
Usually prime parking for festival attendees, the city’s Schlegelmilch-McDaniel parking lot is now serving as a temporary bus transfer center.
To make up for the loss of downtown parking, the shuttle will go back and forth from the festival to the parking lot at Carson Park.