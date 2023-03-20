EAU CLAIRE — Construction on a pavement replacement and resurfacing project on Interstate 94 from just west of the Highway 312 interchange to the Chippewa River Bridge northwest of Highway 37 in Eau Claire County is scheduled to resume today.
This segment of I-94 is showing signs of deterioration and some of the pavement has reached the end of its service life.
The project will:
• Remove and replace the existing eastbound I-94 pavement from Highway 312 to Highway E. The westbound pavement in this section was replaced last year.
• Mill and overlay the existing pavement on east- and westbound I-94 from Highway C to the Chippewa River Bridge.
• Replace asphalt shoulders, shoulder rumble strips, guardrail and pavement marking from Highway E to Highway C.
• Install high-tension median cable barrier from Highway 312 to Highway TT.
• Rehabilitate the I-94/Highway 312/Highway EE interchange by replacing the joints on the bridge, overlaying the deck with concrete and replacing the pavement on either side of the bridge and the ramps.
Traffic is expected to be switched on Tuesday between Highway E and just west of the Highway 312 interchange to one lane in each direction, so the pavement can be replaced on I-94’s eastbound lanes.
Pavement replacement is to be completed by Memorial Day weekend. Then, motorists might encounter single-lane closures during off-peak travel hours.
Construction is scheduled for completion in late September.