MENOMONIE — An old favorite watering hole is now home to a new business in downtown Menomonie.
Heike Wealth Management, a financial services company is now in a new home at 320 Main St. The business is occupying the old Barrel Room space, a community favorite bar that shut down a few years ago.
John Heike, owner of Heike Wealth Management said the Barrel Room was a favorite Dunn County location for his family, so when the opportunity arose to set up shop there they jumped at the chance to contribute to the building’s history.
“My wife and I had been to the Barrel Room a number of times, so when we walked inside we loved the character of the building,” Heike said. “From there the challenge was converting it into an office space, but everything was in place so we just had to put some walls up. One of our goals was to not change anything because it’s a historic building and we wanted to keep the character of the bar.”
First opening in early 2019, HWM had an office in an old hotel space in Menomonie, but started construction on its new office in early January. Throughout the next few months new walls, a new ventilation system and new LED lighting were added to give the space a modern contemporary feel while still hinting at the building's history.
In the early 1900s it was a grocery store, and signs of its history of the Barrel Room are ever present thanks to the 100-year-old wood floor complete with bar stool impressions in the main conference room.
Heike said he and his staff love the space because “it’s perfect in all of its imperfections.”
The HWM team moved into the building in late February.
With the doors wide open for business, Heike and HWM said the next step is longevity and contributing to the Menomonie community for as long as possible.
“We’ve grown to love this community and it feels like home for us,” Heike said. “Moving to Main Street wasn’t meant to be a statement, it was just a matter of that we live on the west side of town and this was an efficient location for us. I feel like there’s a buzz around campus which creates a different energy. We want to become a part of this community and be a staple on Main Street for years to come.”