A celebration of Irish culture is growing for its second year and moving to the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
North High School was the setting for the first O’Claire Irish Fest, but organizers had the urge during the inaugural outing to make it bigger.
“We had definitely wanted to do more last year,” said Janelle Stearns, co-coordinator of the festival.
With more family-oriented festivities in mind, the event will be taking over the downtown Eau Claire arts center on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15.
“The Pablo Center seemed like the best place for what we wanted to do,” Stearns said.
From 2 to 7 p.m., the building will host a slew of activities for children, including face painting, a limerick-writing contest, obstacle course and other entertainment. Outside of the arts center, a police car and firetruck will be on display.
Celtic band Irish Session will perform live music and O’Meara Music will do hands-on demonstrations on playing harp. The festival also will have presentations on local Irish history and how to prepare traditional Irish food.
Some events were part of last year’s show, but Stearns said moving into the Pablo Center has allowed them to increase capacity. For instance, a handful of vendors set up displays last March in the North High cafeteria, but now there will be more than 40 strewn throughout the arts center.
While admission to the festival is free, tickets are required to watch an Irish dance show that starts at 3 p.m. in the Pablo’s RCU Theater.
Stearns leads Janelle’s School of Irish Dance, which is based in the Pablo Center, and her students are featured in the show.
This will be the 14th annual Irish dance show — prior performances were in the North High auditorium — and this year’s show is dubbed “Dancing in REEL Time.”
Stearns and Lake Hallie chiropractor Broghan Reilly are co-coordinating the O’Claire Irish Fest.
Event organizers estimate between 3,000 and 4,000 people attended last year’s festival.
“It was a really good turnout for hosting our first year,” Stearns said.
With the new venue, she is hoping for more to participate next weekend.
Beyond the fervor that surrounds Irish culture on St. Patrick’s Day, which is March 17, it also the third-most common ancestry claimed by Eau Claire residents.
Over 7,000 residents — 10.4% of Eau Claire’s population — identify as Irish, according to American Community Survey estimates from 2017, the most recent data available for the city.
The top two countries where Eau Claire residents say their families originated from is Germany with 40% of the city’s population and Norway with just under 21%.