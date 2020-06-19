CHIPPEWA FALLS — New playground equipment, including handicap-accessible pieces, was installed this week at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls parks director, said his department received two separate, private donations last year to pay for the new equipment.
“We’re excited and thankful to have these gifts,” Hebert said.
A $40,000 donation will cover the cost of replacing the aging playground that was meant for younger children, located north of the pavilion, near the new welcome center. Hebert said that playground was at least 20 years old and needed to be replaced.
“Equipment in the park gets a lot of usage,” he said. “For the number of kids who used it, it was a great investment. We needed to make this improvement.”
That playground will include some wheel-chair accessible equipment, including a spinning piece similar to a merry-go-round, designed to hold a wheelchair.
Another donation of $10,000 is paying for placing new playground equipment meant for young children next to an existing playground that is for slightly older children.
“That donor decided to give because they wanted kids of all ages to be able to play in one place,” Hebert said.
Hebert didn’t want to divulge the names of the donors, but he said one was a local resident. Another donation came from a Georgia resident, whose mother grew up in Chippewa Falls, and left the money in her estate earmarked for Irvine Park improvements.
While much of the work was done Wednesday and Thursday, the new equipment is still roped off, as Hebert said it will take about two weeks for the cement to settle. The borders and wood chips also still must be put in place.
The parks department has been able to construct a number of new playgrounds in recent years, all from private donations. In 2015, TTM Technologies picked up the $69,025 tab of installing a new playground in Irvine Park. That is next to the new equipment paid for by the $10,000 donation.
In 2016, the Community Foundation of Chippewa County and the Rutledge Charities paid the cost of a $17,000 playground at Alexander McBean Park, located at the intersection of Marshall and Grand Avenue on the city’s East Hill.
Nordson EDI, a Chippewa Falls die-manufacturing firm, paid the cost of the $44,000 playground equipment at Unity Park in the southeastern corner of the city in 2017.
Pool, splash pad closed for the summer
Hebert also announced Friday that the Bernard Willi Municipal Pool will remain closed this summer. Officials in Eau Claire and Menomonie previously announced their pools will stay shut this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Also closed for the year is the splash pad, petting zoo and Irvine Park activity building reservations.
“It’s just not feasible to open,” Hebert said. “And there is no guarantee you’ll be able to stay open. There is an investment of time and money to open facilities.”
Casper Park baseball and softball games will be allowed, but tournaments won’t be held.