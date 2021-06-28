CHIPPEWA FALLS — When the Irvine Park Welcome Center opened in 2016, the idea was that the building would house exhibits of artifacts, offer youth programming and include a concession booth.
However, the concession stand has never really opened, and while there are some artifact displays, the building hasn’t been used much. The building shuttered in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began and has remained closed.
John Jimenez, who became the city’s new parks director earlier this year, met recently with the donors who envisioned plans for that space, and he has been working to bring their ideas to fruition.
“I have every goal of meeting their vision of that building,” he said.
Jimenez announced the Welcome Center will reopen this Saturday, and it will feature multiple new artifact exhibits.
“Since it was constructed, people have donated a ton of artifacts,” Jimenez said. “We have new display cases that show tools for cutting ice blocks, or chainsaws. The idea is we’re going to have a revolving door of exhibits, with every few months having fresh items on display. I think it’s exciting.”
For instance, an old carriage used to give tours of the park is one of the new displays.
The Welcome Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday throughout the summer. Jimenez said future hours of operation will be evaluated for non-summer months.
Jimenez also has struck an agreement with Olson’s Ice Cream to manage the concession booth, where the eatery will offer ice cream, popcorn, hot dogs and other items. Olson’s Ice Cream has agreed that a percentage of the revenue collected will be given to the park.
“They’ve been great to partner with,” Jimenez said.
One corner of the room was built to offer programming. Jimenez said he is working on launching nature and science classes. Those classes will often be occurring in the middle of the week, when the building is otherwise closed.
The Parks Board hired architects CBS Squared in spring 2012 to design the 13,500-square-foot building, which includes the Welcome Center, small animals zoo and aviary. The Parks Department launched their capital campaign in November 2014. The entire project wound up costing about $3.9 million, including repaving the parking lot, adding security measures and installing internet service. The building replaced a small animals building that was constructed in 1914 and remodeled in 1962; it was torn down to make way for the new center.
Construction of the new Welcome Center began in fall 2015. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in June 2016.
Peggy Leinenkugel was a co-chair and among the community leaders who worked on the Welcome Center capital campaign. She spoke highly of her meeting with Jimenez roughly six to eight weeks ago.
“I’m very excited to see them get full use out of a building the community worked so hard to get,” Leinenkugel said. “It will be great to finally have that building opened and utilized. You just go down to the park any day, and see how many people are there. The park is so loved and so used.”
Northwestern Bank President Jerry Jacobson, another capital campaign co-chair, shared Leinenkugel’s enthusiasm.
“I’m glad we are getting it back to what the community was promised,” Jacobson said. “It will get some excitement back into the lower park. It’s really nice we can give people another thing to be excited about.”
Mayor Greg Hoffman said he is pleased the project is happening.
“It’s exciting to see this move forward and get this building put to use,” Hoffman said. “There are some history lessons in there. All of this is going to add to the quality of the park. It gives you some different options.”