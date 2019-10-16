The Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra will feature the music of a single artist to open the group’s 10th anniversary season. But you couldn’t call that focus limiting, considering the versatility of singer-pianist-composer-actor Harry Connick Jr.
Those who attend the concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre will hear the Jazz Orchestra, including singer Adrian Klenz, perform material from a catalog that accounts for 30 million albums sold worldwide, including 13 No. 1 jazz albums. Genres covered in Connick’s musical career include straight-ahead jazz, big band, swing, rock and funk.
Some of the more familiar tunes are “It Had to Be You,” from the “When Harry Met Sally” soundtrack, and “A Wink and a Smile,” from the soundtrack of “Sleepless in Seattle.”
The decision to feature Connick came in part from the success in 2015 when, Klenz said, the orchestra performed in its entirety Frank Sinatra’s “Sinatra at the Sands” live album.
“At that point it was one of our bestselling shows,” Klenz said. “Since then I think it’s been eclipsed. But we had over 400 people to that show, and that kind of gave us the idea that those vocal performances with well-known artists seemed to be a good draw.”
While group members considered other singers that fit that criteria, they opted for Connick because they had “quite a few” charts for Connick’s music. The choice pleased Klenz, who said the artist is “definitely somebody that I’ve admired for many years” and the music is a natural fit for his vocal range.
The concert will feature music from the course of Connick’s recording career, which began with 1979’s “Eleven” (the artist’s age when the album was released) and has as its latest entry this year’s “True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter.”
Albums represented in the Friday show are “Blue Light, Red Light” as well as “She,” one of the two funk albums Connick produced in the mid-1990s. The latter album’s “Here Comes the Big Parade” will be on the CVJO’s set list.
Also on the set list will be “The Bare Necessities,” the song from Disney’s film “The Jungle Book” that Connick covered in 1991 on his “Simply Mad About the Mouse” album and TV special.
The Friday audience also will hear a couple of performances featuring just Klenz and pianist Josh Gallagher.
As with other listeners and their favorite artists, Klenz has found that particular Connick songs harken back to different points in his own life. The “Sleepless in Seattle” track is one such example.
“My first serious relationship, like my freshman year in college, we went and saw that movie, and so I remember things like that,” he said. “So for me it’s nice to be able to tap into those memories that help with the performance.”
While Connick’s singing will put Klenz in the spotlight for part of the show, he credited the orchestra instrumentalists’ talent and dedication to the volunteer group. The musicians spend a significant chunk of time attending rehearsals and practicing on their own.
“I think that’s important that the general public understands that,” he said. “These are people volunteering their time to learn these songs to be able to put on a show to entertain the public.”