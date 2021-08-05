If you were listening closely back in May and early June, it is possible you might have heard a suctioning sound originating from our house. That would have been the sound of money leaving my wallet and flying, as if vacuumed, into the cash registers of area greenhouses and hardware stores. It happens every spring, and I don’t seem to have any self-control whatsoever over these purchases. I’m so sick and tired of winter, so hungry for warmth and humidity and green plants that I’d buy a plastic four-pack of poison-ivy if that was the last verdure on offer.
As soon as I return to our land with all those fledgling vegetables and flowers, my excitement seems to gradually wan. Buying and imagining a garden is easy and exhilarating. Weeding is so much less sexy, so much more arduous. Weeding is work accompanied by mosquitos, ticks and flies. Weeding is like reverse yoga — your back, thighs and butt ache and you realize there really is no way to exercise these muscles unless you’re pulling Queen Anne’s lace, burdock or dandelions. I have friends who enjoy weeding, who believe it is therapeutic. I call these friends masochists. I got into gardening so that I could amble out my backdoor, into the garden, and pluck a sun-warmed strawberry or blueberry and pop into my mouth, cup of coffee in hand. Which is perhaps why I left much of the springtime planting and weeding to my wife, who this year employed some aggressive anti-weed tactics: Preen, layers of paper, and heavy doses of mulch. With a new puppy in our house, and the release of a new novel as well (hint, hint), we knew time in the garden would be limited.
Then, planting and weeding complete, we almost entirely ignored the garden for a period of almost six weeks. I made sure a sprinkler aimed fronds of water at the infant plants, and that was about that.
If you were listening closely during late June and all of July, it is possible you would have heard our garden growing, molecules building, vines stretching, fruit groaning as it fattened, weeds proudly proclaiming victory, bees buzzing, grass shooting up through mulch, even a family of birds nesting just off the black dirt adjacent to a forlorn cucumber plant. I stepped into the garden a few weeks ago and, scanning that 48-by-24 rectangle of rural jungle, turned right back around and went searching for a flamethrower (the Weed Dragon) and a machete. I knew there was food buried in all that unwanted undergrowth, I just couldn’t see it.
Days later, the garden looked, I have to admit, inviting.
I began collecting tomatoes. This year, we planted something like fifty-odd tomato plants in over a dozen different varieties. Perhaps a dozen more volunteers sprang up along the margins of the garden and the edges of our raised reds. The colors of our tomatoes run from fire-engine red to an inky purple (see: Indigo tomato.) We’ve got a spectrum of oranges (I favor the Juan de Flamme) and yellows and greens. Varying sizes and textures and acidities. Orange Sungold tomatoes about the size of a jawbreaker that pop in your mouth all sweet and acidic. Then bulbous, fat slicers that push out from their stems like cheap balloons.
After collecting about 10 pounds of tomatoes I brought them into the kitchen and made myself the summer’s first BLT. Toasted an English muffin, spread a generous couple of smears of Duke’s mayonnaise, added some leaves of romaine and basil, then cut three slices off a purple Cherokee. I squeezed the sandwich together until tomato juices dripped down my forearms and onto the awaiting plate. I ate the works in about four bites, then set about making another. Only trouble was, after constructing my second sandwich, I turned my back for a second to retrieve a towel to dry my face and arms, giving our 12-year-old boy the opportunity he needed to swoop in, steal said sandwich and wolf it down quietly. I literally turned around and my sandwich was gone. The problem wasn’t sourcing more fresh tomatoes. The problem was that we’d run out of bacon. And a pig farmer I am not.
A few years ago, my friend Crystal Halvorson shared her recipe for oven-roasted tomato spaghetti sauce, and since then I’ve used the recipe religiously. I spend hours in our kitchen, slicing tomatoes in half and setting them on a cookie sheet I’ve covered in olive oil. When the pan is laden with tomatoes, I sprinkle some onions, garlic and (in an effort to pump vegetables into our kids) carrot onto the tomatoes and then bake, at 425 for between 45 to 60 minutes. When the tomatoes have cooled, they go into the blender, then into freezer-safe containers and voila — the best spaghetti sauce you’ve ever tasted.
Another outlet for our endless supply of tomatoes is a caprese salad. Grab several tomatoes (I prefer a variety of varietals to ensure a colorful caprese) and either cut into bite-size bits or tear the tomatoes apart with your hands. Then do likewise with some fresh mozzarella. Add a fistful of basil, drizzle some olive oil and maybe a little balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper, and you’re done. Elegant and easy.
Tomato season is upon us. Eat up. In another few months, if you listen closely, you’ll hear the first snowflakes falling on dry autumnal leaves.