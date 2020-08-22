A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office squad car was damaged and a deputy experienced minor injuries after another vehicle struck the squad car after failing to stop at a stop sign, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
The deputy was traveling south on County Road K in the town of Komensky when another vehicle, traveling west on Highway 54, did not stop at a stop sign and struck the squad car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy was treated at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls for minor injuries, and the squad car is presumed to be a total loss, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.