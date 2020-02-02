BLACK RIVER FALLS -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office K-9 team is credited with locating a person at risk.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
At about 5:32 p.m. Saturday, the Sparta Police Department requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office in locating a person at risk. Deputy Dana Schlicht and her K-9, Gunner, responded to the scene.
As the night fell and temperatures dropped, the K-9 team deployed to an open area. After establishing a track of the person at risk, the team located the subject in an area of thick woods. Emergency medical staff were on scene to evaluate and begin treatment of the person.
The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to providing canine services to Jackson County community and those that surround it. The K-9 teams operated by the Sheriff’s Office specialize in illicit drug detection, criminal apprehension, bomb/explosive detection and locating people at risk.
No further information was released.