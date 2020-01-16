An Altoona man will spend at least 60 days in jail for driving his truck into an occupied Eau Claire trailer home while intoxicated and head-butting his acquaintance, breaking the other man’s nose and causing significant blood loss.
Joshua J. Pierre, 32, 66 Tulip Lane W., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of substantial battery and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed knife.
A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Pierre on three years of probation, fined him $1,922 and gave him the option of spending 90 days in jail or 60 days in jail and performing 240 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Pierre must undergo any recommended programming and an alcohol and drug assessment. He cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint in the crash case:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to 3626 Seymour Road at 9:42 p.m. Sept. 23 on a report of a truck striking a trailer home.
The officer arrived to find Pierre arguing with the residents of the trailer.
Pierre was stumbling around the yard, smelled strongly of intoxicants and slurred his speech.
Pierre denied having a crash with his vehicle.
The officer saw a crack in the siding of the trailer and some paint transfer.
The bumper of Pierre’s truck was damaged.
The residents of the trailer told the officer that Pierre got there around 4 p.m.
The residents said Pierre was intoxicated when he arrived and continued to drink alcohol at the trailer.
Pierre was escorted out of the trailer when he started to create a disturbance. The residents were hoping Pierre would sleep off his intoxication in his truck.
After a few minutes, the trailer’s residents heard Pierre’s truck start and a subsequent revving of the engine.
They then heard and felt Pierre’s truck strike the side of the trailer.
Two residents were in the living room at the time of the crash. They went outside and found Pierre in the truck.
A third resident said she was changing her baby’s diaper in the front bedroom when she saw the headlights of Pierre’s truck coming toward the trailer.
The third resident was still shaking from fear several minutes after the crash.
Officers found a knife concealed in the center console of the truck. As a convicted felon, Pierre was not allowed to carry concealed knives.
Pierre was free on a signature bond for a pending 2019 felony case in Eau Claire County.
According to the criminal complaint in the head-butting incident:
A man called police May 11 and said he was punched and head butted at Pierre’s residence on April 19.
The man said Pierre had been drinking and was angry with his brother because Pierre did not want his brother at the residence.
The man said he got between Pierre and Pierre’s brother to prevent the two from fighting.
The man said he hugged Pierre to try to calm him down. Pierre then punched the man in the face.
The man said he again hugged Pierre in an attempt to calm him down.
Pierre then head butted the man, which broke the man’s nose and caused him to bleed.
The man said he went into the shed on Pierre’s property and stayed there for 90 minutes before calling his girlfriend to take him to the hospital.
The man said there was a large amount of blood on the floor by the time his girlfriend arrived.
When asked why he didn’t seek help sooner, the man said he feared retaliation from Pierre if he called police about the incident.
The man said he had been in the hospital since the incident.
The man said he wanted to pursue charges now because he felt safe at his mother’s house.
The man said Pierre had since called him and apologized for the incident.
The man’s girlfriend told police there was blood all over the man when she picked him up from Pierre’s residence.
Police made contact with Pierre on May 18 and took him into custody on a probation warrant.
Pierre said he got home on April 19 to find both the man and his brother drinking.
There was an argument because he wanted both men to leave.
Pierre said there was no fight and never saw the man with a bloody nose. He also said there was no blood inside the shed.
The next day Pierre told police the man came at him with his arms open so he head butted him in the nose to get him to back away.
Pierre denied punching the man in the face.
Pierre said he initially lied about the incident because he didn’t want to get into trouble.