ALTOONA — State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, is joining the race for the Wisconsin’s 23rd Senate District seat, setting the stage for a GOP primary in August.
Surrounded by family, friends, veterans and other supporters, the former Altoona police chief officially announced his bid for state Senate on Friday morning at VFW Post 10405 in Altoona.
James, 49, cited his experience serving the state’s 68th Assembly District since 2018 and ties with fellow legislators, including Democrats, in what makes him a good candidate.
“I know the ins and outs. I have established relationships,” he said.
He’s not the only Republican though to declare a run at the seat that incumbent state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, is not seeking reelection to.
Earlier this month, Brian Westrate, 43, a Fall Creek businessman who’s been involved for over two decades in the Republican Party, first locally and now holding a post at the state party, announced his candidacy for the 23rd Senate District.
Both Westrate and James recalled conversations they’d had during autumn about who would run for Bernier’s seat as it was already expected then that she would be retiring.
Westrate contacted James in September as the state representative would be a likely candidate to succeed Bernier.
“I gave him the chance to wave me off before I started running,” Westrate said Friday.
James said he was too focused on legislative matters to think about campaigning for state Senate.
But in weeks following that initial conversation, James said he decided he’d run for the seat — stating that serving in the state Senate has long been a dream of his — and called Westrate in October to inform him of his decision. By then, Westrate, who currently serves as treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, had already put his campaign into motion.
“I think it’s unfortunate, but it is what it is,” Westrate said about facing a Republican primary.
When James’ campaign website changed on Friday to show his run for state Senate, it included a countdown clock for the GOP primary.
The partisan primary is scheduled for Aug. 9 to decide who will proceed to the Nov. 8 general election.
And James said Friday that he wouldn’t rule out additional Republicans from joining the race for the 23rd District.
Sandra Scholz of Chippewa Falls, has also registered to run as a Republican in the 23rd District and posted a video on YouTube on Jan. 16 explaining her platform as a “MAGA — Make America Great Again” candidate.
As of Friday morning, there were no Democrats who had registered campaigns with the state to run for the 23rd Senate seat this year.
Candidates have until June 1 to complete all the necessary requirements to get on the ballot, including collecting signatures from constituents in the 23rd District.
Among those watching James’ campaign announcement was Bernier, who has a little less than a year left in office.
Both Bernier and James said the current Senator’s presence on Friday was not a signal she was there to give an endorsement.
“She’s here for me as a friend,” James said.
Bernier said she is not planning to endorse a candidate in the GOP primary.
James currently represents the state’s 68th Assembly District and will not be able to seek reelection to that seat by making his bid for state Senate.
As of Friday there were no candidates registered to run for that seat, but local media were alerted that a campaign announcement for someone looking to succeed James will happen today(Monday).