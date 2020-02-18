Software company Jamf is seeing how it can help a partnership between UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System that is intended to bring more innovation to health care.
Nick Amundsen, Jamf’s vice president of product strategy, said the company has been meeting for a couple months with the partners to discuss ways its software could be used to improve patient experiences in hospitals.
On Tuesday during a panel presentation in the Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire, Amundsen showed how Jamf’s products already have been used in a hospital.
When patients are admitted at a University of California-San Diego hospital, they receive a sterilized iPad to carry with them during their stay. The tablet computer allows patients to examine their medical records, see information on their medications and provider team, view their vital signs, control blinds and lights in their room, and even relax by using popular apps like Facebook and Netflix. Jamf’s software manages those Apple-brand devices and ensures that data on them are erased between patients to ensure their privacy.
Jamf, which was founded by UW-Eau Claire graduates and currently employs about 300 people in Eau Claire, started out with its software used in educational and business settings. In the last three years the company has been increasingly working with the health care industry too, Amundsen said.
At Tuesday’s panel, he sat alongside university Chancellor James Schmidt and Dr. Timothy Nelson, Mayo Clinic’s director of research and innovation for northwestern Wisconsin. The trio spoke to a crowd of 45 people at the meeting organized by the nonprofit Wisconsin Technology Council.
Nelson spoke about how the research and innovation partnership formed between Mayo Clinic and the university in mid-2017 is leading to “student-inspired health care.” He said health care needs to look to the younger generation to challenge old dogma used in medicine and lead to innovations that improve care and trim costs.
“We have to make new products that make the old processes we standardized obsolete,” Nelson said.
With that aim in mind, Mayo Clinic has funded eight collaborative projects from the partnership, he said, and there are two dozen research and innovation projects currently in some stage of development.
“There’s a laundry list of projects we’re working on,” he said.
Currently topping that list are ways to employ 3D printing technology in health care and improve home-connected care provided to patients via the Internet.
Schmidt said that university students and faculty, along with Mayo Clinic physicians, are frequently coming forward with new research ideas through the partnership.
“This thing has been growing exponentially,” Schmidt said.
And while he initially thought the projects would primarily come from the university’s science and nursing programs, Schmidt said the humanities and arts have also gotten involved.
“Many of those cut across the university,” Schmidt said.
The first project from the partnership even originated from the university’s College of Business, he noted, which had the aim of reducing the number of people who didn’t show up to doctor’s appointments because they forgot, were unable to go or there was a scheduling problem.
The highest profile project from the partnership to date was a study that concluded police officers should be wearing most of their equipment on load-bearing vests instead of belts to prevent long-term back problems.