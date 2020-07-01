A global software company created 18 years ago by UW-Eau Claire students with some of its workforce located in Eau Claire is planning to sell stock to the public for the first time.
Jamf filed a registration statement this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that outlined its upcoming initial public offering and intention to be listed on the Nasdaq — a stock exchange associated with tech companies.
“We have built our company through a singular focus on being the primary solution for Apple in the enterprise,” Jamf stated in the overview of its SEC filing.
The company makes, sells and supports software that manages Apple-brand devices — iPhones, iPads and Mac computers — used by businesses, educational institutions, health care providers and other workplaces.
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, the company stated Tuesday in a news release that announced the IPO.
Thomas Kemp, chairman of UW-Eau Claire’s economics department, said companies usually seek public buy-in through an IPO to raise money for expansion.
“The reason generally speaking is the firm is looking to raise capital,” he said.
Kemp noted that he had heard news of Jamf’s IPO on Wednesday, but was not yet familiar with the details specific to its planned offering.
Once a company starts selling stock on an exchange, Kemp said the public learns much more its business, including its financials.
“When a firm chooses to do this there are additional significant reporting requirements,” he said.
Jamf’s filing for its IPO is 183 pages, plus numerous additional exhibits detailing its current status, corporate history, growth in recent years and remarks about the competitive environment of cloud-based software.
The company had $142.3 million in annual recurring revenue — the value of all its customer contracts — at the end of 2018 and $208.9 million last year — showing growth of 47%. Jamf did post net losses in the last two years, but they were on the decline — from $36.3 million in 2018 down to $32.6 million last year.
Its customer base continues to grow, standing at 38,500 at the end of March, but growing over 40,000 by the end of June.
Jamf’s SEC filing notes coronavirus concerns is shares with other businesses — taking measures to prevent outbreaks among its workforce and the pandemic’s effects on slowing down the economy. But it also mentions how Jamf’s products are increasingly being used by businesses, schools and health care as those sectors use ways to use technology to reduce contact between people during the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for solutions to empower remote work, distance learning and telehealth,” Jamf stated in its SEC filing.
Furthermore, the company stated those trends have gained momentum and “will last long after the struggles related to COVID-19 have passed.”
Citing a PricewaterhouseCoopers study released in May, 68% of chief financial officers polled said work flexibility will make their company better and 43% planned to implement remote work as a permanent option for jobs where that is possible.
“We believe that a business like ours is well-suited to navigate the current environment in which customers are focused on effectively conducting business remotely, while the underlying demand for our core products remains relatively unchanged,” Jamf stated.
In the SEC filing, the company notes that it is in a highly competitive market and envisions scenarios when mergers of competing companies could challenge Jamf’s place in the marketplace.
“As a result of any such industry consolidation, our competitive position and our ability to retain or increase market share and revenue in our markets could be materially adversely affected,” Jamf stated.
A recent business development the company mentioned is Apple’s acquisition last month of Fleetsmith, a software company also focused on Apple-brand device management. Jamf doesn’t see Fleetsmith as a direct competitor currently as their software focuses on a different market segment, but foresees the possibility that Apple could develop it more to affect Jamf.
At the end of March, Jamf’s global workforce was 1,284 employees. Of those, 936 were employed in the U.S. spread across the company’s Minneapolis corporate headquarters, offices in Eau Claire and other locations in New York City, Cupertino, Calif., and Austin, Texas. Its international offices are in Poland, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden.
Jamf was founded in 2002 by Zach Halmstad and joined by co-founder Chip Pearson the following year, according to a timeline included in the SEC filing. They began hiring their first employees in 2007, and the company continued to grow, even attracting Apple as a customer in 2010. Apple has even helped facilitate the sale of Jamf’s products, accounting for 6% of the bookings for its software last year.
Texas-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners acquired a majority share in Jamf in 2017 for $733.8 million. Dean Hager became Jamf’s CEO in June 2015 and continues to lead the company.