CHIPPEWA FALLS — A famed actor-director-musician is set to perform next month for a Chippewa Falls audience.
The Heyde Center for the Arts present an online concert by Jeff Daniels at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
The Emmy Award winner will treat the crowd to original songs and personal stories from his stage and movie career.
Following the show will be a 15- to 30-minute audience question and answer session.
Tickets for the performance are available through Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
Daniels is best known for his starring role opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 comedy “Dumb and Dumber.” He also is known for starring in the recent revival of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” playing the role of Atticus Finch.
“In 1976, I moved to New York City to become an actor,” Daniels said. “What I didn’t plan on was being so influenced by so many Off Broadway playwrights. In particular, Lanford Wilson, who would later go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for his play ‘Talley’s Folly.’ Lanford taught me so much about the writing process, imagery, the love/hate relationship one has with such a solitary pursuit and the endless rewriting as you search for a better way to say it. In Hollywood, the joke is if you ask any actor what he really wants to do, he’ll say, ‘Direct.’ Not me. I wanted to write. So I did. With a guitar in my hands.”
Since 2000, Daniels has played such venues as The Birchmere, Club Passim, Cafe Lena, New York City’s 54 Below and Birdland, the City Winery in New York and Nashville, Tenn., The Barns at Wolf Trap, Austin’s Cactus Cafe, Ram’s Head Tavern in Annapolis, Houston’s Mucky Duck’s, the Dakota Room in Minneapolis, The Ark in Ann Arbor, Chicago’s Old School of Folk Music, Seattle’s Third Door, Alaska’s Latitude 62 in Talkeetna, as well as numerous other opera houses and PACs throughout the country, including the Heyde Center for the Arts in 2010.
With his son’s band, the Ben Daniels Band, he has toured both coasts — and made a stop at the Heyde Center in 2017. He has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Keb Mo’ and Bruce Hornsby. He performed at David Bromberg’s 70th Birthday Bash at NYC’s Town Hall.
In 2012, the Martin Guitar Co. began selling the OM Jeff Daniels Custom Artist Edition Guitar. He also narrated their award winning documentary, “The Ballad of the Dreadnought.”
For more information on Daniels’ virtual performance visit the Heyde Center’s website: cvca.net.