CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls man who drove drunk and killed his passenger in a rollover crash last May was convicted Wednesday.
Mavrick J. Kolpien, 26, 17575 Highway K, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
Judge James Isaacson set a sentencing date for July 31. He ordered a pre-sentence investigation be done, and be returned to the court by July 1.
“I think that’s important, Mr. Kolpien,” Isaacson said. “I don’t know you, and I think I need to know more in deciding your future.”
Kolpien has attended all of his hearings, so Isaacson decided to not revoke his bond at this time. However, Isaacson warned Kolpien to be prepared to be incarcerated at the conclusion of the next hearing.
“This is a very serious matter,” Isaacson said. “Do not expect to leave that day, no matter what happens.”
As part of the plea agreement Wednesday, Chippewa County District Aattorney Wade Newll will not request a longer sentence than the one that is recommended by the pre-sentence investigation. However, Newell can request three years of incarceration if the investigation recommends less than that total.
Both Newell and defense attorney Matthew Krische declined to comment after the hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The crash occurred at 1:13 a.m. May 13, 2018, at the intersection of Highway X and Highway XX in the town of Sigel, west of Cadott. The crash killed Kolpien’s passenger, Zachary Evanson.
Robert Boeckman told police that he was following Kolpien’s vehicle on Highway X when Kolpien suddenly made a sharp “U-turn” in front of him, and Boeckman’s car struck Kolpien’s car in the side, causing it to roll over.
When law enforcement arrived, they observed the vehicle on its side, and saw Evanson was trapped under the driver’s side door. Evanson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kolpien was taken to an area hospital for treatment. An officer interviewed him there, where Kolpien admitted he had consumed four mixed drinks, two beers, and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. A preliminary breath test showed he had a 0.113 blood-alcohol level; a blood draw later showed he had a 0.114 blood-alcohol content.
Kolpien was convicted of drunken driving in March 2014, stemming from a Jan. 12, 2014, incident.
The day after the crash, Kolpien was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, resulting in a death. He pleaded no contest to that citation on June 19, but that conviction was reversed by the court of appeals, online court records state. He also was cited for inattentive driving in the crash.
Kolpien also was recently cited for operating a motorcycle without a valid license, speeding on an expressway, operating while suspended, and non-registration of an auto vehicle.