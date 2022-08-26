STANLEY — An applicant who sought a job in the city’s Water Department is suing Stanley, alleging he wasn’t considered due to his age.

Ed Shilts of Stanley filed the age discrimination lawsuit last month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, naming the City of Stanley as the defendant.

