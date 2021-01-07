CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin’s fifth job center to open inside of a state correctional facility is soon to begin helping prisoners in Chippewa Falls prepare for careers after their release.
Renovations of a room inside the minimum-security Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility wrapped up in December to create the job center, and staff are being trained in preparation of opening it later this month.
“Approximately 600 men release from CVCTF back into the community each year, and the majority need meaningful and active employment upon their release,” Warden Tim Nelson said in a news release. “The programs available through this job center increase their chances for successful re-entry into the community after completing the Earned Release Program.”
Tables with desktop computers on top of them are arranged along walls inside the room, based on photos provided by the state Department of Corrections. Photographs of outdoor scenes hang on a couple of the walls while the logo for the state Department of Workforce Development appears on another wall.
The two state agencies have collaborated to create job centers, seeking to address workforce shortages and reduce the likelihood of criminal recidivism.
“In addition to the workforce programs and services, DWD and workforce board staff are working with employers throughout the state to create stronger linkages between the persons in DOC care and employers ensuring that interviews can be conducted prior to release back to the community and linking persons with the resources needed to be successful,” Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee of the workforce department, said in the news release on the new job center.
Local inmates using the job center will have access to career readiness programs, job search assistance, help crafting a resume, apprenticeship resources, veterans services and assistance for people with disabilities.
Resumes and cover letters that inmates create while in the treatment facility will continue to be available to them upon their release through their online accounts with the Job Center of Wisconsin. The website also helps them search for open positions and arrange job interviews.
The first job center created in a Wisconsin minimum-security prison opened in 2018. Five more of these job centers are planned to be created by the end of this year.
“By the end of 2021, correctional job centers will be operating at ten DOC institutions across the state, helping fill the needs of Wisconsin’s workforce while providing opportunities to those looking for work upon release from incarceration,” state DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said.
The Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility has 300 beds for male inmates. Previously part of the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, the state renovated the building in 2003 and reopened it in spring 2004 as a minimum-security facility for treating adult prisoners with substance abuse issues.