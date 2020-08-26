EAU CLAIRE — Unemployment declined last month in the Eau Claire area, but the number of people reporting to work remained relatively unchanged.
The jobless rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area — consisting of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties — fell to 6.7% last month after it had been at 8.4% in June, according to labor statistics released Wednesday by the state.
“We’ve definitely seen an improvement since we had that spike, but it’s still higher than it was pre-COVID,” said Scott Hodek, chief of the office of economic affairs at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
For example, in July 2019 the metro area had a 3.5% unemployment rate. COVID-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic in March, leading to many businesses closing and pushing unemployment to a peak of 12.3% in April for the Eau Claire area.
Thousands returned to work since the statewide safer-at-home order was canceled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in mid-May and local health guidelines enacted after that were less stringent, allowing businesses to gradually reopen.
However, the number of people employed in the Eau Claire area showed no significant change between June and July. Seasonally-adjusted figures showed 100 fewer people were working last month than in June.
The reason that employment didn’t climb while unemployment dropped was a decline in the area’s labor force, based on Wisconsin workforce data. The labor pool shrunk by about 1,860 people in the Eau Claire metro area between June and July.
Most of those people leaving the labor force were already unemployed, which is what led the local unemployment rate to drop last month, Hodek said.
Some of those could have been college students who stayed in the Eau Claire area hoping part-time or seasonal jobs would come back, but ultimately decided to leave the area or suspend their job search, Hodek said.
“I do think it’s tied to some of those jobs in the industries that have been harder hit,” he said.
The service sector where employees often have close contact with customers is a part of the economy that Hodek said had not fully rebounded to bring back all the jobs that often attract students on summer break.
Much like the rest of the U.S., all of the metro areas in Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, are expected to see large drops in employment this year, stated the latest outlook issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
That current forecast expects the Eau Claire area will have 7.5% fewer employed people this year than it did in 2019. The current projection is for a 4.6% rebound in employment next year, but that will still be below what the area had before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Underlying economic measures continue to be strong, Hodek said, indicating the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is continuing.
“It should still be faster than a general recession,” he said of the economic recovery.
But when the economy will no longer feel the drag of the coronavirus is hard to predict. Any future spikes in virus activity, the invention of an effective vaccine and other variables tied to COVID-19 would impact consumer confidence and spending, Hodek said.
“What makes this so different is it’s all linked to the virus,” he said.