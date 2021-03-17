EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire metro area’s unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points to reach 4.5% in January.
It joined all 12 Wisconsin metro areas in having its unadjusted jobless rate rise from December’s level, according to preliminary statistics released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
The increase left the Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, with the fourth highest unemployment rate among state metro areas and a rate 0.7 percentage points above a year earlier. The statewide unadjusted jobless rate also was 4.5% in January.
As for employment, the Eau Claire metro area lost 1,700 jobs from December to January, which is smaller than the usual seasonal loss of about 4,000 jobs, said Scott Hodek, section chief for DWD’s Office of Economic Advisers.
The unusually small job loss shows that the seasonal movement is offset somewhat by a recovery from the low point of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Eau Claire metro employment dropped from 87,300 jobs last March to 75,900 in April, he said.
While employment increased in most months since that time, the January total was still 1,900 below the same month of 2020.
“We are in recovery, and it seems likely we’ll see a near-term surge in employment growth as more people get vaccinated,” Hodek said. “That will likely settle in to moderate growth, with the impacts of the pandemic still a bit of a drag on overall growth.”
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has projected that the state will see unemployment rates and job numbers more in line with pre-pandemic levels by 2022 or 2023.
The leisure and hospitality industry took the biggest hit during the pandemic, initially losing more than half of its jobs in the Eau Claire metro area, but has recovered to be only 600 jobs, or 7%, below the level in January 2020, Hodek said.
Retail employment in the metro area was down about 19% from March to April but since has recovered to 200 jobs higher than January 2020. Manufacturing is down 500 jobs, which is an uncharacteristically small drop for a recession, he said.
However, the education and health sectors, which traditionally stay strong amid recessions because people typically still spend on health care and seek continued education, have lost 10% of their jobs in the metro area.
“In this case, schools were closed, impacting support staff, and health care actually furloughed nurses, as health care providers (temporarily) stopped providing elective procedures,” Hodek said.
The January unemployment rate in Eau Claire was 3.7%, up from 3.4% in December and 3% in January 2020, but still ranked ninth lowest among the state’s 34 largest cities.
The DWD report indicated that January unemployment rates increased in 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month and the year.
Rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 5.1%, Buffalo 5.6%, Chippewa 5.3%, Clark 4.2%, Dunn 4.5%, Eau Claire 4%, Jackson 6.9%, Pepin 5%, Pierce 4.4%, Rusk 5.4%, St. Croix 4.4% and Trempealeau 5%.