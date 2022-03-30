EAU CLAIRE — The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metropolitan area rose slightly to 3.4% in February, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Wednesday.
The February rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, increased by 0.2 percentage points from January but remained 1.7 percentage points lower than the rate in February 2021.
The jobless rate climbed between 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points in all 12 of the state’s metro areas from January to February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by DWD.
The Eau Claire metro area, composed of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, remained even with the statewide unemployment rate of 3.4% and below the national rate of 4.1%. The state’s lowest rate in February was 2.5% in Madison, while Racine had the highest rate at 4.3%. Only two other Wisconsin metro areas — Janesville-Beloit and Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis — had higher rates than Eau Claire last month.
The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate ticked lower to 2.9% in February, down from 3% a month earlier, as the state added 20,700 private-sector jobs.
“These numbers show that Wisconsin’s economy is growing as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but with global unrest threatening markets, job number fluctuations could be more common in the coming months as companies navigate changing supply lines and continued economic uncertainties,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a news release.
Total employment in the Eau Claire metro area rose by 1,100 from January to February, when 84,800 people were working, and was up 1,500 from a year earlier, the report indicated.
Unadjusted total employment in Wisconsin fell by 16,400 workers from January to 3.03 million in February. That was still up 74,500 from a year earlier.
The February unemployment rate in the city of Eau Claire was 2.4%, unchanged from January but down from 4.1% in February 2021. The February rate was tied for the fifth-lowest among the state’s 35 largest cities, 23 of which experienced an increase in the jobless rate over the month.
The report showed that February unemployment rates rose in 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties from January to February, while declining over the year in every county.
February unemployment rates in west-central Wisconsin counties were: Barron 4.3%, Buffalo 5%, Chippewa 4.4%, Clark 3.3%, Dunn 3.6%, Eau Claire 2.8%, Jackson 5.4%, Pepin 4.3%, Pierce 3.8%, Rusk 4.9%, St. Croix 3.5% and Trempealeau 4%.
Eau Claire County was tied for the state’s 10th-lowest mark, while Jackson County had the seventh-highest rate in Wisconsin.