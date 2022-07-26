EAU CLAIRE — Two more jobs were added Tuesday afternoon to a referendum the city government will put to Eau Claire voters on Nov. 8.

Before approving the wording of ballot question, the City Council added another police officer and firefighter/paramedic to the list of positions that would be funded by new property tax dollars.

