For the second time this year, the nonprofit DNA Doe Project has helped identify a deceased person in Barron County.
In December 2017, authorities located bones in a wooded area about two miles south of Barron in the town of Maple Grove. The deceased male had been shot in the head, and it is an active homicide case.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Tuesday that genealogists have identified the remains as Gary Herbst, 63, of New Prague, Minn. Police reports in Minnesota say that Herbst was reported missing in 2015, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald wouldn’t say if Herbst was likely killed in that location, or if his remains were later moved to that wooded area. It also is unclear how long the bones were in that location before they were discovered.
It is unclear why Herbst was in Barron County, he added. He wasn’t known by law enforcement.
“We don’t have any record of him,” Fitzgerald said.
The DNA Doe Project worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice to identify the person. The volunteer genealogists began working on the case on Feb. 25.
“Following sequencing of the DNA in late 2019, advanced bioinformatics ultimately resulted in a usable file which could be uploaded to GEDmatch.com,” the organization’s press release states. “In less than two days, team leaders contacted Agent Joe Welsch to offer a likely identity for the John Doe.”
Fitzgerald was upbeat about the fact that the person has been identified. He wouldn’t comment on if they have a suspect at this time.
“Having some closure, it opens a new door for us,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s what our detectives work for every day.”
Fitzgerald praised the genealogists for how quickly they solved the mystery.
“The DNA Doe Project is unique. They are a diamond in the rough,” Fitzgerald said. “They have helped us with two cases now.”
In January, the genealogists solved a four-decade-old cold case, when they identified a male body that was located in the woods on private land in Rice Lake on Sept. 21, 1982. DNA showed the person was 21-year-old Kraig King of White Bear Lake, Minn.
In 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes roughly 100 yards from a tree line near Highway 25, about four miles north of Ridgeland. The case had been in their evidence room since 1982.
The DNA Doe Project was able to go through the genealogy of the unidentified person’s DNA, and traced it to his family.
Jenny Lecus, a Milwaukee-based forensic genealogist, worked on solving both of Barron County’s John Doe cases. Lecus said that her group uses GEDmatch.com because it is a public DNA database, making it ideal for solving unknown deaths. They find common DNA traits between the John Doe and distant family members.
“There is always an element of luck involved,” Lecus said Tuesday. “In (Herbst’s) case, there were a couple of third cousins involved. It was really about five hours before we narrowed it down. We contacted law enforcement the next day.”
Lecus said it is highly unusual they were able to resolve both Barron County cases immediately.
“The average case takes four months to solve,” Lecus said. “Some have taken a couple of years.”
Lecus said she knows finding out isn’t the ideal answer for a family, but it does resolve some questions.
“Anytime we can return a name to someone, it’s an incredible feeling,” Lecus said. “And for the family, it’s knowing… it provides them with some comfort, so they can move on.”
According to the DNA Doe Project website, the organization “uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Does. We have become a go-to organization for law enforcement agencies and medical examiners across the country, helping them solve their most intractable cases. We have had amazing success even with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.”
To learn more, visit dnadoeproject.org.