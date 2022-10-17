101822_dr_Bembister_3a

School Resource Officer Adam Bembnister at North High School in Eau Claire on Monday. Bembnister initially brought the idea behind the System of Care program in 2019.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — In 2019, Eau Claire County saw 488 referrals to juvenile court intake.

That same year, Adam Bembnister, then a school resource officer with the La Crosse Police Department, left his job of six years to return to his hometown. Here, he began a new SRO position at North High School — and he brought with him an idea inspired by his time in La Crosse.

