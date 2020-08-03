CHIPPEWA FALLS — A temporary restraining order that blocks Kenosha County sex offender Jeffrey A. Neubecker from moving into a home in the town of Sampson near New Auburn will remain in place, and the case is closer to being resolved.
Neubecker is being held by Kenosha County Court on a “sexually violent person petition.” However, at a hearing there on June 22, that court determined Neubecker “no longer meets the criteria for commitment.” A trial has been scheduled there for Aug. 17 on Neubecker’s potential release into the public.
At a hearing Monday morning in Chippewa County Court, Jim Sherman, Chippewa County attorney, said that whatever happens at the Kenosha County hearing will likely resolve the matter.
Judge Steve Gibbs set a new court date of Sept. 29 to review the matter. Gibbs upheld a temporary restraining order he issued March 9, the day Neubecker was slated to move to the Chippewa Valley. Neubecker was on his way to the residence in Chippewa County when the restraining order was filed, so the car turned around and he was returned to Mauston.
In January, Kenosha County Judge David Wilk ruled that Neubecker be released from custody and temporarily placed at the home at 25978 Highway F in New Auburn while Kenosha County officials continued to look for a permanent residence for him in their county. There is already one sex offender living in that two-bedroom trailer home.
Under state law, a sex offender upon release is to be returned to either their home county or the county where the offense occurred. However, Neubecker has no ties to Chippewa County.
Gibbs has expressed concern that more populated counties in the southern part of the state will continue to place sex offenders across Wisconsin, claiming they are “temporary placements,” even though no plans are set to place those offenders in their home county.
Neubecker, 63, is housed at the Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mauston. He had been convicted of three counts of sexual assault. Online court records state he was being held involuntarily at the treatment center because he’s a “sexually violent person.” Neubecker was released from the facility in 2009, but he had three rules violations: unauthorized contact of individuals over the phone, having a person over to his house and loaning money to a person. Those violations led to him being returned to Sand Ridge in 2013, where he has been held since.
In December 2018, Wilk ordered Kenosha County to find placement for Neubecker outside of Sand Ridge Treatment Center. However, officials there have been unable to find housing for him because of restrictions that say a sex offender cannot live within a certain distance of churches, schools, parks and day care centers. According to court minutes, the plan to consider the New Auburn home as a temporary placement location was discussed at an October 2019 hearing.