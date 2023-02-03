EAU CLAIRE — The City of Eau Claire and a local developer are pondering their next steps after they were dealt a blow Friday in court in a lawsuit over new housing planned for a large swath of land.

Judge Emily Long made an oral ruling Friday morning that backed the town of Washington's contention that an annexation of over 400 acres into the city last year was improperly done.

