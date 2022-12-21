Lars Helgeson

Lars Helgeson, seen here during a 2016 court hearing, will be released after spending the past 5½ years in a mental institute in Madison.

BLACK RIVER FALLS — A Jackson County man who has served 5½ years of a lifetime commitment to a mental institution for killing his father is soon to be released.

Monroe County Judge Mark L. Goodman ordered Tuesday morning that Lars E. Helgeson, 29, be given conditional release from Mendota Mental Health Institute, which is located in Madison.