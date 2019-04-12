MENOMONIE — A Stanley woman accused of stabbing an Eau Claire man in Dunn County last spring is likely to stay behind bars until her October trial.

Dunn County Judge James Peterson Friday denied a motion to lower Ezra J. McCandless’s cash bond from $250,000 to $50,000.

McCandless, 21, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexander L. Woodworth, 24.

McCandless’ attorney Aaron Nelson said the $250,000 bond is “unnecessary to protect the public and guarantee her appearance in court,” according to an April 4 court filing.

If her bond was lowered and she posted the money, McCandless would submit to all bond conditions, including electronic monitoring, Nelson said at a Friday hearing.

Nelson also argued McCandless has no prior criminal record, no history of missing court appearances and has local ties — her immediate family lives in Stanley, he said.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf objected, saying McCandless may face a life sentence and has “a huge incentive to flee.”

Given the seriousness of the offense, incentive to flee, risk to the public and (possible) intimidation of witnesses, the state believes it would be reckless to modify the bond in this case,” Nodolf said Friday.

Peterson agreed: “This is a very serious matter and the court believes that ... the $250,000 would assure her appearance.”

McCandless is pleading not guilty; a three-week jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 14.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities found Woodworth stabbed to death in a vehicle in the town of Spring Brook on March 23, 2018.

McCandless, who was found in Dunn County the day before, told authorities Woodworth attacked her and carved the word “boy” into her arm, and she stabbed him multiple times, according to the complaint.

McCandless’ attorneys have argued she acted in self-defense.

A motion hearing in the case is set for June 25.