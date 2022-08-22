EAU CLAIRE — Home sales in western Wisconsin dropped 18½% for the month of July, according to data released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The 700 homes sold last month in the 12-county region was down from the 859 sold there during July 2021.
The region's trends were in line with other parts of the state as Wisconsin's overall home sales fell 19.2% for the summer month.
"Home sales were down by double-digit margins in every region of the state," Brad Lois, chairman of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said in comments released with the monthly statistics.
The association's numbers showed while sales were down statewide and by region, the degree varied from county to county.
In Eau Claire County, the month's sales were only down 8.6%. This July there were 160 homes sold there compared to 175 a year ago.
Meanwhile, both Chippewa and Dunn counties each saw a sales decline of over 20%, making them closer to the state's overall trend. There were 74 houses sold in Chippewa County last month — 20 less than a year before. And the 59 homes sold last month in Dunn County was 16 fewer than July 2021.
Year-to-date figures show the state has fallen 8.8% behind the pace of home sales set by this time in 2021. Eau Claire County is 6.8% behind last year's pace, as of July. Chippewa County is just a slight 0.8% behind pace, while Dunn County is 3.9% ahead of the mark set last year, still riding on stronger sales it had during the start of 2022.
Lois noted that 2021 was a record year for existing home sales in Wisconsin, setting a high bar for comparing the current year's figures.
Factors Lois attributed to this July's lower numbers include rising mortgage rates and the continued low inventory of homes on the market.
There were 15.4% fewer homes listed for sale during July in the state than a year before, according to the association's statistics.
Interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were at 5.41% last month, according to Freddie Mac. That's nearly double the 2.87% interest rate for those popular mortgages a year ago.
The higher cost to finance a home as well as housing prices that continue to rise due to demand outpacing supply have cut into affordability.
"Housing affordability is eroding as a result of relatively flat family income growth, rising home prices and higher mortgage rates," Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said in a news release.
As measured by the median price, the typical home sold last month went for $279,000 in Wisconsin, up from $250,764 a year before.
Western Wisconsin saw an even higher price increase with the median home price standing at $290,000 last month in the region, compared to just under $250,000 in July 2021.
"Looking at the high home prices and decreasing amount of homes on the market, it's clear that the affordability issue is going to continue," Scott Rohde, president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin, said in a news release.