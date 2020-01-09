Making Snow
Snow is made Thursday at Silver Mine Hill on Eau Claire’s west side in preparation of next weekend’s Silver Mine Invitational ski-jumping tournament. The international competition will be Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at the historic venue. Gates open at 4 p.m. both days. Admission costs $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, or free for children 12 and younger and all active and inactive veterans. For more information go to silvermineski.com. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

