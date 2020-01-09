Snow is made Thursday at Silver Mine Ski Jump on Eau Claire's west side in preparation of next weekend's Silver Mine Invitational ski-jumping tournament. The international competition will be Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at the historic venue. Gates open at 4 p.m. both days. Admission costs $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, or free for children 12 and younger and all active and inactive veterans. For more information go to silvermineski.com. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.