EAU CLAIRE — From a frigid February to a steamy June to a windy December, 2021 produced its share of extreme weather in the Chippewa Valley.
The system that produced eight tornadoes Dec. 15 in west-central Wisconsin, including an EF-2 twister that caused significant damage in Stanley, was probably the region’s most surprising weather of 2021, said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
“It was definitely a very significant event and you don’t normally have such events over a snow pack,” Hewett said. “That, to me, was the weather event of the year.”
Eau Claire received nearly 9 inches of snow during a storm that began Dec. 10, followed just five days later by a record high temperature of 58 degrees on the day of the tornadoes, according to the Weather Service. The Dec. 16 high of 53 also set a record for that date.
Wisconsin had only registered five previous December tornadoes since such records have been kept, and all of those occurred in 1970, Hewett said.
The Weather Service confirmed the rare December wind storm spawned EF-2 tornadoes that touched down in Stanley and Clark County, EF-1s in Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties and EF-0s in Eau Claire County and the village of Trempealeau.
The classifications are from the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures a tornado’s wind speed and destructive power. The Weather Service says EF-2s can produce winds ranging from 113 to 157 mph, EF-1s between 73 and 112 mph and EF-0s between 40 and 72 mph.
The year’s topsy-turvy weather patterns got started in the first two months. After an unusually warm January in Eau Claire, Hewett said, “We paid the price in February when we had a pretty significant cold snap.”
The brutal February, among Eau Claire’s most notable weather patterns of 2021, included 15 days in a row with subzero lows, according to the Weather Service. That stretch, beginning Feb. 6, included record lows of minus 25 degrees on Feb. 15 and minus 26 degrees on Feb. 26.
It also involved four consecutive days beginning Feb. 12 with record low maximum temperatures of 0 degrees or lower.
Overall, Eau Claire’s average February temperatures were nearly 10 degrees colder than usual, Hewett said.
The cold prevented some larger snowstorms, kicking off a dry start to the year that was reversed by a series of timely rainstorms beginning in June that helped Wisconsin avoid worse drought conditions that plagued neighboring Minnesota, Hewett added. Eau Claire had close to 10 inches of rain in August, nearly double that month’s average of 5.5 inches.
A warmer-than-average meteorological summer began with a heat wave that saw temperatures in Eau Claire hit at least 90 degrees for eight days in a row beginning June 4. The hot stretch led to a number of records, including record highs of 95 degrees on June 4 and 9, 96 on June 10 and a whopping 97 on June 5.
Bizarrely, after hitting a record low of 32 degrees on May 29, Eau Claire posted record high minimum temperatures five times in the first 10 days of June, according to Weather Service data.
Among the other Eau Claire temperature marks set in 2021 were record highs of 67 degrees on March 9, 72 on April 3, 79 on April 4, 85 on April 5 and 84 on Sept. 29 and record lows of 27 on May 8, 25 on May 11 and 32 on May 29.
“It’s been an interesting year for weather, at least across west-central Wisconsin,” Hewett said.
While it’s difficult to relate any individual weather event to climate change, Hewett said global temperatures are rising and it’s likely that climate change is amplifying heat waves and other examples of extreme weather.