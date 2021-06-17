EAU CLAIRE — After holding a virtual event in 2020, Eau Claire’s Uniting Bridges will again host an in-person celebration of Juneteenth at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pine Pavilion in Eau Claire’s Carson Park.
Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the U.S. recognizes the day on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were to be freed.
Today, cities across the country organize gatherings of multiple races, nationalities and religions to acknowledge a period in history that shaped and continues to influence American society, celebrating Juneteenth in commemoration of African American freedom, education and achievement.
UW-Eau Claire history professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, president of Uniting Bridges, said she is thrilled that the Juneteenth event can take place in person once again, and she has helped to coordinate a day full of history, music and education aimed at uniting a community she says is enriched by its diversity. Uniting Bridges is a nonprofit group advocating on behalf of underrepresented groups in the Chippewa Valley.
"We are so glad to gather together to celebrate Juneteenth. Uniting Bridges is happy to work with our partners to bring the community together for this event," Ducksworth-Lawton said in a news release. "Community, government, education and nonprofits working together is what makes this a stronger, more welcoming and more inclusive community. Juneteenth celebrates that unity and achievement in the face of obstacles. Juneteenth is a gift that is for everyone, as we celebrate the end of slavery and the U.S. Army’s triumph in the Civil War. It was the first step to truly making us one nation, indivisible."
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill recently passed by Congress establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The signing event at the White House came two days before Juneteenth itself, which falls on June 19 each year.
Eau Claire's free event is open to the public and will feature entertainment from regionally based music artists Irie Sol, Naalia and Samantha Moon and a spoken-word performance from Daminius the Artist.
More information is available at facebook.com/ECJuneteenthCelebration or by contacting Ducksworth-Lawton at 715-836-4886 or unitingbridges@gmail.com.