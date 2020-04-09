Sam Stange did not look like a first-year junior player while suiting up in the United States Hockey League this season.
That should come as no surprise to those who have been around him and have seen his skills and hockey IQ up close.
The former Eau Claire North star was nearly a point-per-game player in a season split between the Sioux City Musketeers and Sioux Falls Stampede, totaling 45 points in 48 games. Those will be his final numbers for 2019-20 after the USHL canceled the remainder of its season on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At first when we left it was, ‘Maybe we’ll see you in a few weeks,’” Stange said Thursday over the phone. “Then they just canceled it all.”
It was an abrupt end to a successful season, a year which saw him further prove himself against top notch competition. Among those impressed? The University of Wisconsin, which will welcome him to campus as a member of the Badger hockey team next fall.
“Coming into this year, it was kind of a question mark,” Stange said. “I sort of figured out it was going to happen earlier in the year when I had a slow start and the numbers weren’t really there. To find that out, that there was still a good chance I was going in, that helped me out a lot as far as confidence and knowing next year’s another step up.”
Stange played most of the year with Sioux City, the team that drafted him in 2017 and welcomed him for short stints the previous two years. He led the Musketeers in scoring while playing for former UW-Eau Claire coach Luke Strand.
“It was nice for me having experienced a couple years coming into it, getting a couple of games in and a little taste of it,” Stange said.
“There was definitely still an adjustment time, but I think luckily because of the time I had spent it was a little bit shorter.”
Unfortunately, team success for the Musketeers did not follow Stange’s individual showing. Sioux City finished the year last in the USHL’s Western Conference at 16-24-7-1, putting Stange in a position he wasn’t used to.
“We were optimistic at the start of the year,” Stange said. “It kind of felt like anything that could have went wrong did go wrong as far as injuries, and a couple guys left. It was great to see that the locker room, they hadn’t given up even to the point where I left.
“It was definitely tough, but it was probably valuable time for me. I don’t want to say humbled me a bit, but it was a spot I hadn’t been in in a while. It definitely helped me grow, build some character.”
With their playoff hopes dwindling, the Musketeers traded Stange, along with captain Ian Malcolmson, to Sioux Falls on Feb. 25 in a trade deadline deal. Suddenly Stange was back in the playoff hunt, joining a Stampede team that finished in the sixth and final postseason spot in the Western Conference.
Stange played only four games with Sioux Falls, where he got the chance to suit up alongside former Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe Brenden Olson, before the season was called off. His 26 goals at season’s end, padded by two final tallies with the Stampede, was good for fifth among all USHL scorers.
“I was in Sioux Falls for not even three weeks,” Stange said. “It was kind of weird because I had already said my goodbyes to Sioux City and everyone there and I was just started to get settled in Sioux Falls.”
Zach Urdahl, Stange’s former linemate with the Huskies, also had his first full season in the USHL cut short. After a short eight-game test run last year with the Lincoln Stars, Urdahl opted to forgo his senior year with North and instead suited up for 47 USHL games this year.
He notched 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists while getting tested in the top circuit of American junior hockey.
“That was a huge thing about whether I was going to stay back and play high school or go to juniors, the competition,” Urdahl said. “Everyone’s a good player and you’re always getting better no matter what.”
Urdahl, also a Wisconsin commit, said he plans to play another year with the Stars.
“That’s kind of what I expected,” Urdahl said. “With the minutes I got this year, I wasn’t really a power play guy. Next year I should be able to play a lot more, I’ll have a bigger role on the team.”
The North duo, now both back in Eau Claire, are eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. They were both ranked in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings of the season released on Wednesday, with Stange ranked 110th and Urdahl 144th among North American skaters.
Stange is an overage player for the NHL Draft, having gone unselected last year, while Urdahl is eligible for the first time.
“It’s always something you think about but it’s not something you really focus on,” Urdahl said. “It’s an honor to be on there and ranked, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get drafted. It’s cool to be on there but you’ve also got to focus on yourself.”
The NHL Draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Montreal.