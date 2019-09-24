A sex offender will not be placed in a neighborhood on the north side of Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire County Supervised Release Committee determined that a potential home on Jupiter Avenue was too close to a child care facility.
The committee made the announcement at the start of its regular meeting Tuesday morning that about 75 people attended. The news was met with applause, sighs of relief and tears. After the announcement, two dozen attendees spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to express their opposition to the potential placement.
Many of the attendees lived in the neighborhood near Jupiter Drive and also mentioned their frustrations with what they viewed as inadequate notification procedures about the neighborhood potentially housing a sex offender.
“What concerns us is the process,” said Heather DeLuka, an Eau Claire County Board member and neighborhood resident.
The committee will continue to search for a potential residence in Eau Claire County for the sex offender, but one possibility was crossed off the list Tuesday morning.
Check Wednesday’s Leader-Telegram for a full story.