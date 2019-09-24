A sex offender will not be placed in a neighborhood on the north side of Eau Claire after the Eau Claire County Supervised Release Committee determined that a potential home on Jupiter Avenue was too close to a child care facility.
The committee made the announcement at the start of its regular meeting Tuesday morning to about 75 people in attendance. State statute requires the residence of a sex offender to be at least 1,500 feet from a school, child care facility, park, place of worship or youth center.
Rod Eslinger, a committee member and director of the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Department, said staff made the discovery about the proximity of the child care facility shortly before the meeting Tuesday.
The news was met with applause, sighs of relief and tears from attendees during the meeting. After the announcement, two dozen people still spoke against the proposal during the public comment portion of the meeting, expressing concern, anger and fear at the possibility.
Common concerns included a sex offender being tempted due to so many children playing in the neighborhood and walking to and from school. Several speakers said they were survivors of sexual assault and noted the pain and memory never goes away, so they did not want to increase the chances of that happening to others in the neighborhood.
Patty Duerkop, a member of the Eau Claire Airport Neighborhood Association, said she was “scared to death” when she heard about the potential a week ago.
Lisa Hedrington resides in Altoona but voiced her opposition to having sex offenders live in residential areas because it represents unnecessary risk.
“We cannot let this happen and shame on anyone who thought this was a good idea,” Hedrington said.
Hedrington felt joy when she saw the full meeting room Tuesday.
“You have to stand in numbers and make a difference,” she said.
Resident Patti Iverson said sex offenders need a place to rehabilitate, but it shouldn’t be in an area populated with children.
“The temptations are there,” Iverson said.
Eslinger said the speakers expressed similar concerns to the committee during previous meetings, when members were considering placing an offender at other properties.
“It can be very emotional,” Eslinger said. “It’s difficult. It’s trying.”
Many of the attendees lived in the neighborhood near Jupiter Avenue and spoke about their frustrations with the notification procedures from the county and law enforcement, which they viewed as inadequate.
“What concerns us is the process,” said Heather DeLuka, an Eau Claire County Board member.
Law enforcement canvassed some of the neighborhood informing residents of the possibility, but neighbors believe more should have been done.
DeLuka expressed frustration she wasn’t notified sooner and said informing people of the possibility earlier could have dispelled their fears. She said the process needs to improve and could include flyers on every home near a potential sex offender residence or holding a town hall to discuss the possibility of a sex offender moving into a neighborhood.
Resident Laura Anderson said the process caused a lot of unnecessary hurt and urged the committee to do more research “before all this chaos is caused.”
After hearing about the possibility last week, residents responded swiftly. DeLuka said a petition to prevent the placement of a registered sex offender received 1,664 signatures in-person and online in a few days.
DeLuka was informed of the potential placement last Wednesday around 6 p.m. and gathered with residents to figure out next steps. Nicole Owen found out Thursday evening from DeLuka and went into action with several neighbors. They passed out about 100 flyers during pickup time Friday afternoon at Sam Davey Elementary. Owen said about 15 people canvassed most of the neighborhood Saturday, Sunday and Monday to inform residents of the situation.
The property on Jupiter Avenue will no longer be considered, so the committee will move on and research other potentially viable properties in Eau Claire County. Eslinger said the committee is considering steps to change its process. He said it may post information on its website or create informational brochures to better inform the public of the committee’s origin, authority and state statute to which it must adhere.
Neighborhood residents appreciated the conclusion but hope processes improve when similar situations occur in the future.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8.