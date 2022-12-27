EAU CLAIRE — Natural forest land where Elk Creek joins the Chippewa River in Dunn County has changed ownership and is poised to become more accessible to the public.

Located just west of Eau Claire in the town of Spring Brook along 960th Street, the 69 acres of land will be permanently protected from development under new owner Landmark Conservancy.

