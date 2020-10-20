Children 18 and under can get the influenza vaccine for free at upcoming drive-through clinics in Eau Claire and Augusta, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Tuesday.
The shots are free to children between six months and 18 years old.
The two drive-through clinics will be held on:
• Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Augusta Community Center, 616 W. Washington St., Augusta.
• Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA Indoor Sports Center (Soccer Parking Lot), 3456 Craig Rd., Eau Claire.
Health officials have urged community members to especially consider getting the flu shot this year, due to the COVID-19 respiratory virus spreading at the same time as influenza. Both viruses have similar symptoms.
People interested in getting a flu shot at the clinics should print, fill out and bring the following paperwork with them to the clinic: http://bit.ly/FluShotEC.
Children should be dressed in a short-sleeved shirt, or a shirt with sleeves that can be rolled up easily. Infants and toddlers should wear a diaper or shorts. People should stay in their car while at the clinics; staffers will administer the flu shot through the open car window or door, according to the Health Department.
The Health Department won't administer a flu shot if anyone in your household is quarantining or isolating due to COVID-19, or if anyone in your household is experiencing a headache, fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, it said in a news release.
“We encourage not only children, but all family members to get a flu shot,” said public health nurse Allison Gosbin in a news release. “Getting the flu shot protects you, your family, and your community from flu.”
Adult flu shots are not available at these clinics, but are available at local hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Those interested can visit https://vaccinefinder.org for a list of locations.
People can visit flushot.echealthdepartment.org for more information about the Health Department drive-thru flu shot clinics.