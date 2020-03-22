MENOMONIE — A man was killed and a woman and four children were injured in a fire Sunday at a Dunn County house.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office:
The Dunn County 911 Center received calls at 12:55 p.m. Sunday about the fire, which was at a house on Highway E in the town of Spring Brook.
The Elk Mound and Menomonie fire departments and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. Numerous other fire and ambulance services also were called to the scene, including Mayo 1 and Lifelink 3 helicopters to treat and airlift patients who were in the house at the time of the fire.
There were six occupants of the house when the fire started: An adult male did not make it out of the house and died. An adult female and four children are being treated at different hospitals for thermal injuries and lacerations.
Two other adult residents of the house were not home when the fire started.
The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, as crews were still on scene as of 9 p.m. Sunday investigating the cause of the fatal fire.